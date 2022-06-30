Three-star DE Greene knew UVa was where he wanted to be

Over the course of his recruiting cycle, when UVa has picked up recruits it’s been in bunches. Earlier this month, much like the last week, it was a pair of commitments in as many days that gave the Cavaliers a big boost.

The second of those was a major in-state commitment for the Wahoos in three-star defensive lineman Miles Greene. Hailing from vaunted Highland Springs, Greene is a key recruit for Tony Elliott and Co.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end is a productive playmaker for one of the best programs in the Commonwealth. Greene had many suitors up and down the east coast but pledged his commitment to UVa shortly after his official visit on June 3.

“It really was perfect timing, and everything fell into place with my recruitment,” Greene told CavsCorner. “Virginia was the perfect place—great coaching, great education, and I knew that once I narrowed down my list, [UVa] was going to be my home.”

Greene selected the Hoos over schools like Boston College, Duke, Maryland, and Virginia Tech, among others.

The 2021 Virginia High School League First Team defensive lineman will bring not only a lot of production on the field but a violent style of play.

“When I get to UVa, I hope to bring some finesse and speed to the defense front, while still staying aggressive,” Greene explained. “Also, I will bring a lot of leadership qualities. I have my own swag. As a leader of the defense, I want to make sure we are having fun as well.”

The Henrico product has had quite a run of success while playing at Highland Springs for head coach Loren Johnson. What has Johnson done for Greene as a football coach and as a young man?

“He’s the best,” Greene said. “[Coach Johnson] really makes sure we work hard and stay focused on the importance of school. He teaches us the importance of being a stand-up young man and how to move through football and life successfully.”

In his first year as head coach at Virginia, Elliott has made a serious effort to keep in-state talent within the borders. Going into Richmond and landing Greene is significant. So what message is Elliott sending to these in-state recruits?

“There is a lot of talent across the country, but some of the best talent is in our backyard,” he told CavsCorner. [Coach Elliott] is trying to get more Virginia guys on board to come play for the team that they grew up watching—to travel a few miles and come win a natty.”



