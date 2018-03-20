Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-20 07:28:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star defensive lineman Lindsay recaps recent trip to UVa

Three-star Fayetteville DL Zovon Lindsay says he had a great time at UVa earlier this month.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

As the Cavaliers continue to try and build the early pieces of their 2018 recruiting class, one position of need is defensive line. To this point, UVa has offered and hosted a number of important prospects along the D-line including three-star Fayetteville (NC) Trinity Christian standout Zovon Lindsay.

And the 6-foot-4, 272-pound lineman had plenty of things to say about his time on Grounds earlier this month.

