Three-star DL Lora found his future home in Charlottesville

It’s been a busy few weeks for Tony Elliott and UVa, which landed its seventh pledge of the 2023 class when three-star DL Rodney Lora committed to the Wahoos on June 24.

The Woodberry Forest School defensive standout visited Charlottesville last weekend for his official and came away a Cavalier.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 270 pounds, Lora adds yet another piece to the UVa defense. Elliott and his staff were in early on Lora and that seemed to play a major role in his commitment.

“UVa was the first school to offer me at that level and they stayed in constant contact with me throughout the process,” Lora explained. “No other school cared as much as UVa.”

The Woodberry Tiger two-way lineman said that his versatility stood out to the staff.

“The coaches love my flexibility and athleticism,” Lora told CavsCorner. “I have been recruited for O-Line and D-Line, but UVa likes the way that I move for my size on defense. I can see myself playing either tackle or end.”

Lora, of course, is coached by former UVa lineman, Jackson Matteo. So did Matteo’s presence influence Lora’s college pledge?

“Believe it or not, Coach Matteo never tried to influence my choice,” Lora said. “He told me a little about the school when I first got the UVa offer, but that was really it. [After the commitment], he was excited and happy for me.”

Matriculating through Woodberry has its advantages for Lora, as the New Jersey native is used to a high-academic environment already.

“I think it’ll be easier since I’ll be adjusted to a college lifestyle with Woodberry being a great boarding school,” Lora said.

When he arrives on Grounds, Lora will be familiar with a few of the UVa coaches on staff, specifically Kevin Downing, who oversees the defensive tackles, and graduate assistant Charles Mack.

“I had a great time on my visit with Coach Mack and Coach Downing—those guys are amazing,” he recalled, “and I can’t wait to be settled with them.”

UVa’s first-year head coach also left a lasting impression on Lora as well.

“Coach Elliott was with us a lot—he even got hit a few times in paintball,” Lora said. “He seriously cares about his players, and with the changes he has already made, I see a bright future.”



