On Monday, three-star Hebron Christian Academy (GA) defensive tackle Sichan John made his commitment to UVa public, the third prospect in two days to pick the Hoos.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound prospect announced his decision just a day after finishing up an official visit and chose the Cavaliers over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisville, and Maryland, among others.

On top of his official visit, he also took official visits to both BC and UMd.

Following his announcement, CavsCorner was able to catch up with John to discuss his decision.

“To be honest with you, I could just tell like when I first got there on the official visit,” John said about what made Virginia the right place for him. “It just felt like home. I just came there and I just was able to connect with the guys.

“It felt like a place I wanna be for the next three to four years,” he added. “Definitely a feeling that I didn’t feel on my other visits.”

During his recruitment, John was able to establish a strong relationship with defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing among other members of the coaching staff as well.

“Coach Downing and the rest of the coaches and I have definitely gotten closer and it has played a huge role in my recruitment,” he said. “They have been with me every step of the way.”

During his time on Grounds, John said he also enjoyed the connection he saw between the coaches and players but also throughout the Wahoo locker room.

“Definitely the brotherhood,” he said about what stood out about the program as whole. “Every time I was around them, I just knew and had the feeling that I could call this place home.”

Johns also likes what he’s seen in the Cavaliers defensive system and how he possibly could fit that system after discussions with Coach Downing as well as defensive coordinator John Rudzinski.

“I think it’s perfect for me,” he said. “I know that I’m joining this team with the chance to make an impact early.”

The three-star defensive end is now the 15th commitment in Virginia’s 2025 recruiting class.



