A native of Belgium who just finished up a really strong AAU season alongside UVa commit Christian Bliss with the PSA Cardinals, three-star prospect Matthew Hodge is a 6-foot-8 forward that is set to finish his senior year in New Jersey at St. Rose.

Coming off a busy and important few months, things are starting to really take shape in his recruitment given his recent interest and offers.

“It was a pretty good summer,” Hodge told CavsCorner. “I felt like I improved a lot. My name became a lot more popular during Philly Live with my high school team. After the Philly Live events, my whole recruitment really changed.

“Going to Peach Jam was a wonderful experience, he added, “and I am super happy I got to be a part of it. Overall it was a really good summer and I am happy with how it went.”

Coaches from UVa watched Hodge closely in June during the Scholastic Live Period, which is where Tony Bennett and Co. decided it was time to extend an offer to him.

“The Virginia offer was a special offer for me,” he explained. “I felt like Virginia was always a school that when I was younger I watched a lot and I love the way Tony Bennett has his guys play. Coach Bennett has really turned into a legendary coach, so that was a real honor to get that offer from them.”

After the June Live Period was over, Virginia knew it was time to throw out the offer.

“They watched me during Philly Live and that is when I was really able to showcase the type of stuff I can do on the court,” he said. “During that time it was good for them to see me because they got to see many positives about my game but also some negatives.

“Coach Bennett told me he really liked my versatility on offense and defense,” Hodge added. “He also really liked that I am a person that can guard one through five. He thinks that I could be a player that develops really well in his system.”

In terms of his growing recruitment, Virginia sits in a good spot and part of that is because of a connection that Jason Williford, has with Hodge’s father.

“Coach Williford and my dad know each other well,” he said. “They played against each other in college but before that they played with each other in AAU. Coach Williford has been having good conversations with me. They are recruiting a few players that are the same position as me but we are starting to bond really well. The relationship keeps on growing as we have started to talk every week so it has been really good.”

Because of the relationship Hodge’s father and Williford have, he has known about the Wahoos for a while now.

“I just like the fact that they are a winning program,” Hodge said. “They have a lot of history that backs up that they are known for winning and they are known for developing players. With that program, you know that everything you are told are facts and none of them are lies. You know you will get better as a player, you know you will develop and you know that you will be part of a winning culture.”

So far Hodge has visited St. Mary’s and ODU, which is where his father played collegiately. Now that summer basketball is over, Hodge has a plan in terms of places he’d like to see.

“I will be visiting Villanova soon,” Hodge said. “At the end of August and beginning of September I will be visiting Penn State, Maryland, Xavier, Marquette, Virginia, and Pitt.”



