Three-star F Momcilovic talks UVa offer, interest in the Hoos

A 6-foot-8 power forward in the class of 2023, Milan Momcilovic was one of the few prospects to pick up an offer from Virginia after a really good April on the EYBL circuit. The Cavaliers were not the only team to offer, though, as he was by far one of the top stock risers from the entire class in the early part of the spring.

This week, Momcilovic talked to CavsCorner.com about what the past month has been like for him as he looks to navigate the recruiting process.

“April was a really cool month,” he explained. “Playing in a live period is always fun. My team has good success and I thought I did pretty well too against some of the top talent throughout the country.

“The only way you are going to get better,” Momcilovic added, “is by playing against the top talent on the EYBL.”

After that second period UVa's Tony Bennett visited Momcilovic in Wisconsin and offered him a scholarship.

“Coach Bennett said he really likes watching me play,” Momcilovic recalled. “He said I still need to work on my defense because defense is so important at Virginia and he was giving me some tips on how to improve my overall game.

“Getting an offer from him was really cool,” he added, “because I really like him as a coach and everything he was telling me.”

The Wahoos and their success in recent years has caught Momcilovic’s attention because he knows how good they have been.

“I have watched them a good amount in the past few years,” he explained. “It was really cool seeing them win a national championship a few years back. They play really hard and the defense they play is one of a kind. They really know how to frustrate teams. They are also starting to send guys to the NBA which is the ultimate goal.”

Momcilovic has taken official visits to Minnesota and Iowa State and unofficial visits to Marquette and Northwestern.

As of now, as the spring moves ahead he and his parents are working on planning some more official visits. While that likes takes shape, it seems like the Cavaliers are in a good spot.

“Virginia very well could be a school that we plan on taking an official visit to,” Momcilovic said.



