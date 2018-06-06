But none of that changes not only his own excitement about picking the University of Virginia but also too the excitement of his parents, who took their own visit to Charlottesville (without their son) last year just to make sure he was making the right decision.

Most recruits these days understandably like to rush to social media and announce when they've made their college decision. Though Jairus Satiu eventually did make it public, he sat on things for nearly a year.

Growing up in Utah, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound three-star wide receiver/linebacker (recruited by UVa to play the latter) thought a lot of Bronco Mendenhall and what he and his staff had done at BYU. So when it came time to be recruited, the offer from that staff changed everything.

"I had no offers at the time," Satiu recalled, "and so I was really grateful to them for giving me a chance. And really quickly I fell in love with the school and the campus so I just committed then. I felt right with that decision."

Satiu came to UVa for a camp last year and that's where he not only earned the offer but got his first glimpse of the school itself.

"They showed me around and then I went to the camp and then got the offer later," he explained. "So I basically got to see the campus before and I was familiar with everything before I made my decision."

That moment, getting his opportunity to play at the next level for a coach he had long admired, was huge.

"They called me into Bronco's office right after the camp and I just went in talked with them," Satiu said. "So I went home before I decided because I was by myself. I flew out by myself. So I wanted to be with family and talk about it first."

And that's where the story turns a bit untraditional. After he got back home, his parents decided they needed to head east and see why he was so excited about Virginia.

"When I first had committed, my parents decided to fly out by themselves," he said with a laugh. "They didn't even bring me. I had to stay in school. So they actually saw the campus and basically had an official visit by themselves. They just wanted to check it out."

The returns, obviously, were positive.

"I mean, they love Virginia," he said. "They're already talking about coming to all my games and things like that, or buying a house out there, but that's exactly what I don't want."

With his family on board and his commitment made, months and months passed before Satiu and his family returned to Charlottesville this time for an official visit.

"I go to go to the stadium and I got to see more of the campus," he said of his OV last month. "Most everything was closed the first time so I got to see more. And then I got to meet with the administrators and things like that and got to meet more with the coaches and go out to dinner. So I really just did everything I did the first time but more in-depth."

Spending time with the coaches, especially his future position coach Kelly Poppinga, were also highlights of the trip.

"He took me in and we talked about what I needed to do to get ready," Satiu said. "I still have some time where I need to be good and do the right things, make the right decisions so that I can stay on track to enroll later. We also went over a little bit of film too.

"We were just watching clips of the scheme mainly," he added, "but if I'm being honest, I totally forgot everything he told me because it was so fast, but he just showed me certain players and plays to put in my mind what it will look like."

Mendenhall is someone Satiu says he looks up to and he can't wait to be coached by once he enrolls at UVa.

"Yeah, I grew up watching Bronco and the coaching staff, especially Kelly, my whole life basically," he said. "If they were still at BYU I probably would have went to BYU. I've idolized them for a long time and I just followed them."

"He just wanted to talk to me about why the thought Virginia is the place for me," Satiu added, "and that the coaching staff will always be there for me to help me out. I think he focuses on the word 'family' for a reason. When you're part of the family, you're part of the family. So I really liked knowing that I'm family there and I felt really comfortable around him."

The distance from home is something that probably wouldn't have bugged him but Satiu said that's even more true because of the group he's joining.

"Ya know, I've never been that kind of guy who is always home sick," he explained. "So I'm pretty sure I'll be fine with being away from family. But I feel like the coaches and stuff out there are basically already my family already. So I feel like I'll have a lot of support out there. I think the distance is fine for me."

So, in the end, why did he choose to keep it under wraps for so long?

"I don't really know actually," he admitted. "I kind of just felt like I didn't want to gloat and put it out there. So I just kept it to myself because my family thought it was a good idea because nobody really needs to know about it I guess."

Either way, with his decision made and his OV taken, the future is locked in for Satiu and he still sort of can't believe it.

"I mean, it's surreal right now," he said. "I'm still in shock a little bit. I'm pretty sure it won't hit me until I'm actually on campus enrolled but right now it's still a little bit of a shock to me and something I've been dreaming about for a long time. It's just a dream come true to be honest."



