 CavsCorner - Three-star LB Weeks talks Stanford offer, recruiting for UVa
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 15:34:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star LB Weeks talks Stanford offer, recruiting for UVa

Three-star LB West Weeks is still thinking about possibly enrolling early at UVa.
Three-star LB West Weeks is still thinking about possibly enrolling early at UVa. (Rivals.com)
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

When three-star linebacker West Weeks committed to UVa on May 2nd, he did so as part of a run of commits that the Wahoos added in a short amount of time.

But when news broke that Stanford had come through with an offer to the Watkinsville (GA) Oconee County standout, some fans became nervous.

When CavsCorner caught up with the Peach State product shortly thereafter, it was pretty clear that he’s set on UVa and looking to help the Hoos in the 2021 class.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}