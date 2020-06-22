CavsCorner - Three-star LB Weeks talks Stanford offer, recruiting for UVa

When three-star linebacker West Weeks committed to UVa on May 2nd, he did so as part of a run of commits that the Wahoos added in a short amount of time.

But when news broke that Stanford had come through with an offer to the Watkinsville (GA) Oconee County standout, some fans became nervous.

When CavsCorner caught up with the Peach State product shortly thereafter, it was pretty clear that he’s set on UVa and looking to help the Hoos in the 2021 class.