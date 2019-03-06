For three-star Evansville (IN) offensive lineman Gus Hartwig, the recruiting process has already brought a number of quality offers his way. That includes several schools in his region, like Cincinnati, Indiana, and Purdue.



But it's also recently connected him with UVa and he wanted to see what the Wahoos had to offer. He got a chance to head to Charlottesville this past weekend and says he's already planning to return.

"Yeah, that's my first visit [to Virginia]," he told CavsCorner. "Going in, I was really interested in their academics and I knew that it was a program on the rise, winning games and bowl games too obviously shutting out South Carolina. That kind of made a statement. So, I wanted to check it out."

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague and head coach Bronco Mendenhall made an impression on the 6-foot-5, 290 pounder even more so in person.



