The University of Virginia football team cashed in on its second commitment of the 2025 class this week when the Wahoos picked up a pledge from three-star quarterback Cole Geer.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller from from Griswold (CT) committed to Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers over the weekend. CavsCorner talked with Geer about his commitment and what he will bring to Charlottesville in 2025.

“First of all, I am super excited,” he explained. “I believe in what the coaches are doing with the program.

“When I visited Grounds,” Geer added, “I had a meeting with Coach Elliott and we went over his plans for the model program, and I feel that the players that he is bringing in want to be a part of something special.”

Although UVa did not have a great deal of success on the field as far as wins and losses this season, Geer was impressed with the offense and what OC Des Kitchings and QB coach Taylor Lamb got out of quarterbacks Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea.

“Coach Kitchings and Coach Lamb allow the quarterbacks to make plays,” Geer explained. “They trust the quarterback no matter who is playing and they allow them to take chances.”

Geer is no slouch himself. As a junior at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, he led his team to a winning record this fall and put up some impressive numbers. So what type of player should UVa fans be looking forward to seeing once he lands in Charlottesvillee?

“I’m a playmaker who can extend plays,” Geer told CavsCorner. “I can make every throw and put the ball where it needs to be, but most importantly, I’m a winner.”

Having last visited Charlottesville last spring, he called Elliott, Kitchings, and Lamb on Sunday night to pledge his commitment to the program.

Lamb and Geer have already developed a rapport, as Geer said that they talk weekly on the phone.

UVa is no stranger to recruiting Deerfield Academy, as the Hoos have picked up a teammate of Geer in wide receiver Triston Ward. Ward grabbed 16 touchdowns as a junior for Deerfield and Geer looks forward to making that connection in orange and blue.

“I’m super excited to play with Triston,” he said. “Playing two seasons with him was a blast and I’m excited to get back to it at UVa.”

Geer is the second commitment of the 2025 class for UVa after four-star Trinity Episcopal athlete Isaiah Robinson. Geer said he is excited about building this class and recruiting more athletes to Virginia.

“We are bringing something special to C-Ville,” Geer said. “It’s time to start recruiting!”

With his commitment now squared away, Geer said he hopes to get take a trip south to UVa soon to check out his future home.

“I plan on getting down in March,” he said. “Going to boarding school makes it tough to get out, but as soon as I can, I will be in Charlottesville.”



