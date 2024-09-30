PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLThWSlFSUE1aN0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Three-star QB Hamrick looks back on decision pick Virginia

Three-star QB Ely Hamrick loved the relationship he built in a short amount of time with UVa.
Three-star QB Ely Hamrick loved the relationship he built in a short amount of time with UVa. (Rivals.com)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • CavsCorner
Contributor

Earlier this month, UVa picked up commitment No. 1 of the 2026 recruiting cycle when A.C. Reynolds (NC) signal caller Ely Hamrick announced his decision to be a Hoo after a trip to Charlottesville for the Maryland game.

After committing to Tony Elliott and Co., CavsCorner caught up with Hamrick to discuss his decision to commit to the program.


Advertisement

For Hamrick, the decision was a long time coming, at least relatively speaking.

The Cavaliers entered Hamrick's recruitment in June after he had a strong camp showing. Impressed by the Asheville native, the Cavaliers offered him and immediately became a team to watch in his recruitment.

Since the offer, Hamrick had developed a strong relationship with the Cavaliers coaching staff but especially with quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb. With that being said, Hamrick's decision to commit to the Hoos was already made coming into his visit for the game against the Terps.

"I officially made my decision about a month ago," he said. "I wanted to make sure that it was truly the place that I wanted to be. I knew before I got to the visit that I was going to commit. Seeing the game day atmosphere solidified that decision.

"Some of the most important factors for me was the coaching staff meeting and getting to know Head Coach Tony Elliott, Coach Lamb, and Coach (Des) Kitchings," he added. "I knew that was who I wanted to play for."

Hamrick tells CavsCorner that he talks to the coaching staff on a very frequent basis. He talks with Lamb three or four times a week and usually talks to Elliott once a week as well.

Notably, Hamrick also has another key relationship that benefited the Cavaliers: 2025 quarterback commitment Bjorn Jurgensen. Jurgensen and Hamrick both work with Orlando-based QB trainer Baylin Trujillo.

The North Carolina quarterback also liked how could potentially fit in the Cavaliers due to the style of play.

"I think that I will fit very well into their offense," he said. "We have a bunch of playmakers so I will just need to get it in those guys hands."

So far this season for A.C. Reynolds, Hamrick has completed 57 of 106 passing attempts, a 53.8% completion percentage for 847 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 33 carries for 141 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.



Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc2ODk2NzAvNjZlMGYyYmJlNzRlOGMyNjU4YzM5 MTZjJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy90aHJlZS1zdGFyLXFiLWhhbXJpY2stbG9va3MtYmFjay1vbi1k ZWNpc2lvbi1waWNrLXZpcmdpbmlhIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRnRocmVlLXN0YXItcWItaGFtcmljay1sb29rcy1iYWNrLW9u LWRlY2lzaW9uLXBpY2stdmlyZ2luaWEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2OCZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=