Over the weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers offered three-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, one of the top quarterbacks in the region in the 2026 recruiting cycle. It's the 10th offer for Sidwar, as the Wahoos join Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Florida, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

The offer for Sidwar comes after months of interactions with the Virginia coaching staff including attending the Cavaliers Spring Game in April. Then, a few weeks ago, Cavaliers quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb made the trip to the Philadelphia area to watch Sidwar throw.

"Coach Lamb came to watch me throw a couple of weeks ago,” he told CavsCorner. “He said they have a thorough process at the time but was impressed with what he saw. On Friday night, (my high school coach) Coach Gordon texted me to call Coach Lamb and that’s when he offered me. He said he’s seen a lot of growth from my game over the last two years and that they are offering me. He wants to get me on campus and I definitely want to get there. Just need to work that out on my end."

Despite visiting UVa last month and interacting with the Cavaliers coaching staff at times over the last few months, Sidwar still would like to learn more about the program.

"I’m not as familiar with UVa as I want to be and will be," he explained. "My parents were talking to me about the value of a UVa degree and what that means. As far as football goes, I want to learn, be developed, and maximize my potential. I’m anxious to learn more about them as it pertains to that.

"I definetely need to get there," Sidwar added about a potential return visit. "Going to try and match up my schedule with their camp schedule and see if I can make it."

For many recruits, having early success in their recruitment can be overwhelming and a tough process to sort through both mentally and physically. For Sidwar, he said he’s just thankful for the support system that has been placed around him.