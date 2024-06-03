Three-star QB Sidwar (2026) talks UVa offer and recruitment
Over the weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers offered three-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, one of the top quarterbacks in the region in the 2026 recruiting cycle. It's the 10th offer for Sidwar, as the Wahoos join Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Florida, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
The offer for Sidwar comes after months of interactions with the Virginia coaching staff including attending the Cavaliers Spring Game in April. Then, a few weeks ago, Cavaliers quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb made the trip to the Philadelphia area to watch Sidwar throw.
"Coach Lamb came to watch me throw a couple of weeks ago,” he told CavsCorner. “He said they have a thorough process at the time but was impressed with what he saw. On Friday night, (my high school coach) Coach Gordon texted me to call Coach Lamb and that’s when he offered me. He said he’s seen a lot of growth from my game over the last two years and that they are offering me. He wants to get me on campus and I definitely want to get there. Just need to work that out on my end."
Despite visiting UVa last month and interacting with the Cavaliers coaching staff at times over the last few months, Sidwar still would like to learn more about the program.
"I’m not as familiar with UVa as I want to be and will be," he explained. "My parents were talking to me about the value of a UVa degree and what that means. As far as football goes, I want to learn, be developed, and maximize my potential. I’m anxious to learn more about them as it pertains to that.
"I definetely need to get there," Sidwar added about a potential return visit. "Going to try and match up my schedule with their camp schedule and see if I can make it."
For many recruits, having early success in their recruitment can be overwhelming and a tough process to sort through both mentally and physically. For Sidwar, he said he’s just thankful for the support system that has been placed around him.
"I’m fortunate that my parents have put good people around me because it’s easy to compare your recruitment to others and you can easily be frustrated," he said about his recruiting process so far.
That being said, Sidwar is also proud of his recruitment and the success that he's had on the recruiting trail.
"A lot of schools with thorough evaluation processes need to see the quarterback throw in person,” he said. “Almost every school that came and saw me throw in person eventually offered me. I’m proud of that because that’s the part of the process that I’m in most control. In a game there are a lot of variables that I need to rely on, but throwing live routes on air is basically on me and it’s something I lock in try to be perfect. I’ve received really great feedback from my throwing sessions."
Sidwar doesn't have a timeline yet in terms of his recruitment with it still being early but hopes to wrap everything up by next summer. If he can find the right fit, he would be fine with committing before then.
“It needs to be the right decision on both ends," he said. "So I need to get on campuses and get around the coaches, players, and support staff."
When it comes to his schedule this month, Sidwar is still sorting that out. He'll be at Rutgers 7on7 camp in the near future with his 7on7 team and will also be in Tampa this weekend for the final Levl 82 OT7 tournament. Other camps he's looking to potentially attend this month include West Virginia, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, USF, and Virginia.
As a sophomore, Sidwar completed 186-of-285 passing attempts (65%) for 2,439 yards and 29 touchdowns.