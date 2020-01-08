It’s hard to know for sure sometimes the thing that triggers a commitment. In recruiting, that can range from the offer being extended to a spot opening up or even a specific visit.

For three-star dual-threat quarterback Jay Woolfolk, his decision to pick Virginia before the holidays was a bunch of things at once.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Benedictine standout and two-sport star committed to the Cavaliers after their win over Virginia Tech, which was one of several teams that was tracking the 2021 prospect.

“Virginia was my first offer,” he told CavsCorner recently. “They always showed love, especially after the injury I had. They were sending me letters and telling me to get well soon. That made a real big impact on my decision. Whenever I visited, it was always home. It felt like nowhere else. The coaches, I love them.”



The fact too that he quarterbacks coach Jason Beck had not only built up such a strong relationship with Woolfolk but had also been very easy to work with when it came to him potentially playing baseball also played a role. The fact too that Virginia’s coaching staff embraced that aspect of his recruitment further solidified that the Hoos were the right choice.

“UVa understood my situation,” Woolfolk explained. “When I first got there, I talked to Coach Beck and he understood what I wanted to do. So, he got with Coach (Brian) O’Connor at UVa and we found a way to work it so that I can do both. That helped in my decision because a lot of teams wouldn’t let me do both. Seeing how well the programs are doing, both UVa football and UVa baseball, that made a big impact too.”



It’s comforting, he said, to know the coaching staffs are already working together.