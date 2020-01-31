The first week of March is going to role around soon and at least one running back in Georgia is probably going to receive a lot of Virginia gear that he’s been waiting on.



“That’s the hope on my birthday on the 5th,” three-star running back and UVa commit Amaad Foston told CavsCorner recently. “I need that gear man. That’s my plan, yessir.”

The 6-foot, 210 pounder took an unofficial visit to Charlottesville earlier this month for a Junior Day and within 48 hours had made a decision he didn’t see coming. At the time he called Bronco Mendenhall to commit, he had offers not only from Virginia but also had offers from Boston College, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The commitment to the Cavaliers caught him by surprise just as did everyone else.

“Before I went on the visit,” he recalled, “I had no idea that I would be committing. I had interest in the school, of course, but I had no clue that this would be the time I would be committing. Like, it wasn’t even in my options yet. Completely in that trip, me and my family just fell in love with the school and the coaches and the program.”

That he made is back on the road and eventually home before calling the coaching staff to commit seems in hindsight like a surprise.

“I knew it was right for me once we left, after we ate and got done talking with the coaches and everything, that’s when I knew,” Foston said. “I knew it was the place for me. Plus my parents loved it. We just knew. Simple as that.”

The Milledgeville (GA) prospect has built a strong bond with RBs coach Mark Atuaia and that was a major factor in his decision to pick the Hoos.

“We have a very close relationship,” he said of Atuaia. “We talk all the time, man. He’s a good dude and we’re kind of like best friends in a way. We have that close relationship where it feels like family. He played a huge part in my decision.

“He’s a great coach and I love that he’s that plus he’s got a great personality,” Foston added. “That’s one of the big reasons I committed, honestly. I could see him being my coach and helping me. I trust him so much. He played a big role in this process for me. Throughout this whole thing, he helped me learn a lot about UVa and about the program that I didn’t know, the education and how important that is in terms of setting me up for life after football.”

As he left town, Foston said it was the feeling he got while on the trip that stuck with him.

“I can feel the connection that the players that are already there have with each other,” he said. “They are connected to each other and I wanted that. I wanted a place where I would be comfortable, where I would be among family. I wanted to know that I’d have people helping me through the way. They had that brotherhood feeling. When we were playing Madden, they were just having so much fun and vibing. I love the connection they have with each other. I knew it was real and what I wanted for my college decision.”

Foston’s parents as well as his sister were on the trip and it’s safe to say that they were just as ready for him to commit as he was.

“My family, they loved it,” he said. “They loved everything. Literally everything. They loved the campus and the program. See, they split the parents and the players up and the parents got to go on a whole big tour. And they came back and they said they just loved it. They knew I would be in good hands at a college like the University of Virginia and they knew I would be around people that would be taking care of me every day, people that would help me along the way.”

“They fell in love with it,” man,” Foston added. “I just knew that it was the place for me, so knowing that they loved it too was big.”

Watching film with Atuaia while at the McCue Center left a lasting impression too, especially because he said UVa is looking for players like him.

“He told me they need running backs,” Foston said. “The main thing that he and Coach Bronco both said is that they need running backs. They need guys who can get the ball and carry the offense down the field. Carry by carry, get that 1st down. I know I’m that kind of guy and I can be that guy for them. That was something Coach [Atuaia] was saying. He was breaking down film and I could tell he’s a smart guy and he teaches the game well.”

Before any of that can happen, of course, Foston has to arrive in Charlottesville. He’s hopeful that happens earlier than originally expected.

“That’s my goal,” he said. “We have to get deeper in with the coaches and I have to figure out what I need to do this summer and everything. I know that I’m ready to get all that sorted out because that’s my goal. I’m guessing I’ll have to take a couple classes this summer online but I’m good with it. I know the advantage going early gives you and I want that. That’s my goal”

The recruiting process is now behind him and with his decision made, it’s clear to Foston that he won’t miss that phase.

“It’s a good relief,” he said. “I know where I want to be and I know exactly the way my future lines up. I’m already dreaming about the moments at the University of Virginia. I know where I’m going to be an it’s a relief that I have that. It takes a lot of the stress off, knowing that’s the plan for me.”

Working out twice a day, both with his own trainer and with teammates, Foston’s focus remains on improving. That drive to get better now has a destination firmly planted along the path.

“I just knew it was the place for me,” Foston said simply. “I found the best situation for me, knowing I can come in and make a difference and be that guy.”

As a junior this past season, Foston ran for 2,349 yards on 262 carries (8.9 yards per) with 38 touchdowns. Over the past two years, he’s racked up 4,548 yards and 65 scores.



