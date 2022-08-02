Three-star Richmond guard Cosby excited by UVa offer

After a breakout July playing for Team Loaded, Virginia has offered 6-foot-3 shooting guard Davin Cosby.

And the Richmond native talked to CavsCorner about the offer and his thoughts on UVa.

The Benedictine standout seemed to most to be a mid-major type of prospect until last month when multiple programs started calling him and ultimately offering a scholarship.

“This past month has been a blessing,” Cosby told CavsCorner. “A blessing is definitely one way to describe it. All of the hard work that I have put in everyday is finally paying off and it is awesome to see so many different programs take a chance on me, it truly is a blessing.”

With Cosby being so close to Charlottesville and UVa, the staff has been able to see him on many occasions. The time finally came for the Wahoos to extend an offer after a successful summer for Cosby on the 3SSB circuit.

“I started seeing them at my games a lot more this summer and when I play I don’t really think about who is there but when I started seeing Virginia there, it was different,” he recalled. “And when I got that call and officially got the offer, it was just a real blessing. When I got to tell my mom, she was so proud of me and this feeling just hit differently.”

When Cosby picked up the offer from Tony Bennett and Co., it was on a Zoom call with the entire coaching staff and the two sides were able to discuss how Cosby, who is from RVA like associate coach Jason Williford, could fit in at Virginia.

“When I got the offer I was on a Zoom and the whole staff was on there,” Cosby said. “With Jason Williford being from Richmond, we talked a lot about background and the similarities we share. Coach Bennett talked a lot about how I play and went on and on about how I fit their style of play.

“They think I can be the guy that takes those tough shots and winning type of plays,” he added, “and a guy that is also willing to play defense, so they really think I am their guy.”

Cosby continued to discuss his thoughts on UVa since he has been able to watch them while growing up.

“I have watched a lot of Virginia growing up since they are only like a hour or so away from me,” he said. “They are constantly going to the NCAA Tournament and it seems like they always have a strong chance to win. It truly is a dream to be able to get a scholarship and have a chance to go play there because I want to go to a place where I have a strong chance of winning a national championship.

“When watching UVa highlights, I have focused a lot on Kyle Guy,” Cosby added. “He was a catch and shoot guy like me so I think I could fill the role he had when he was at UVa.”

If he were to choose Virginia, Cosby thinks it would be a cool opportunity to play in front of people home fans.

“If I were able to go to Virginia, I could be like the hometown hero type of guy,” he said. “It has been so long since they had someone from Richmond and Coach Williford has talked to me about that. I could be a role model for the younger kids from Richmond and it would show that Virginia does not just recruit outside the state but also inside the state, so the hometown hero situation is very appealing.”

At this point, Cosby already has two official visits locked up and knows two other schools he would like to visit knowing he needs to figure out his fifth official visit.

“I plan on taking official visits to Wake Forest and Alabama,” he said. “I would also like to visit LSU and Tennessee and as schools continue to recruit me, I really need to focus and try to decide where else I want to visit because I only get five official visits.

“Lining up that last school will be important,” Cosby added, “and the way I build a relationship with that program will determine if I visit them or not.”