Three-star Stonewall Jackson DB Chalmers knew UVa was for him
Three-star Stonewall Jackson standout Chayce Chalmers had built a solid offer list before going to UVa's camp earlier this month. The chance to play at UVa, he thought, was too good to pass up.
Which is why he called less than 10 minutes after leaving Charlottesville to say he was in.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news