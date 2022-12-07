It was the offer that most would assume the talented class of 2024 safety was looking for and toward the end of the season, it finally came.

Now, fresh off a state championship season, UVa legacy Zahir Rainer is looking deeper into recruitment and how he’ll plan things out moving forward this offseason.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound three-star defensive playmaker from Richmond has been among the most sought-after recruits in the Commonwealth and has landed a plethora of offers across the map.

The Trinity Episcopal star led his Titan football team to a Division 1 Virginia Prep League State Championship. Also earning 1st team All-State honors, Rainer amassed 69 tackles, three interceptions, one touchdown and seven pass breakups during his junior campaign.

Asked about his recruitment status and if he has a timetable for a possible commitment, Rainer was understandably noncommittal.

“My recruitment has been a lot of fun!” Rainer told CavsCorner. “My family and I have enjoyed the process and appreciate that the coaches have taken time to get to know us.”

As far as his top schools now, Rainer lists Minnesota, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and UVa as schools that have stood out.

When it comes to visits, at this point it sounds like Rainer has an idea on whether he’ll line things up or shut it down early.

“As of right now, I want to commit in the spring,” he said. “Or maybe even sooner. I want to make sure that I take the time to go on all of my visits.”

Rainer is not only one of the best defensive back prospects in the state but also on the east coast. So what type of football player will the school he chooses be getting?

“As a player, I’m fearless, versatile, and my football IQ is super high,” Rainer said. “I’m a soldier. A player that is willing to sacrifice their body to achieve and accomplish their goals.”

Of course, what makes Rainer even more crucial to UVa is that he is the son of former Wahoo All-ACC linebacker Wali Rainer. Being a legacy recruit seems to be important to the younger Rainer. He also said he sees plenty to be excited about when it comes to the school and coach Tony Elliott, who has given him a clear picture of what the program is about.

“Growing up, UVa was always one of those schools I’ve dreamed about,” Rainer said. “Hearing constant stories about my dad, Anthony Poindexter, Thomas Jones, Aaron Brooks, Ronde Barber and so many other great players made me view it as one of my dream schools.

“Coach Elliott told me he’s building a brotherhood and getting back to that swagger that UVa had in the 90s and early 2000s, and to do that he needs superstar players like myself to set the tone for this recruiting class,” he added.

A lot of those 90s UVa teams were built on players within the borders of the state. Rainer believes that it is important to keep talent home.

“I think Virginia, especially the 804 and 757, have some of the best talent on the east coast; not to mention we’re dogs!” he told CavsCorner. “That’s what made some of those old UVa teams so great, is keeping the best talent in the state.”

Having picked up his offer from the Cavaliers early in November, the process has since taken off. He has talked with not only Elliott but a host of other coaches on staff in Charlottesville.

“I’ve taken one visit to UVa with Coach Elliott and that was when I received my offer,” Rainer said. “I got to talk to Coach (Curome) Cox, Coach (Keith) Gaither, Coach (Kevin) Downing, and Coach (Blanda) Wolfe. I have a lot of respect for those coaches!”

Specifically, Rainer connected with Cox about a potential fit within a talented UVa secondary.

“Coach Cox told me how I would be used because of my versatility,” Rainer said. “With my speed and football IQ, they look at me as a safety or nickel.”