CavsCorner - Three-star WR Bennett keeps working his way through things





For many recruits this spring, virtual visits helped take the sting out of not being able to be out on the road. For some, it also gave them what they needed in order to find the right fit and commit early.

But for others, the recruiting process continues despite the NCAA’s dead period and the uncertainty of when they’ll be on campuses again.

That’s the way it is for three-star Alabama wide receiver Malachi Bennett, who told CavsCorner recently that he’s doing his best to learn more and make connections with coaches even if he knows a decision isn’t coming without visits.

“It started picking up steam around like February,” he recalled. “Recruiting, it’s been going alright. Coaches have been hitting me up every now and then. So, I’ve liked that a lot.”

The dead period may have impacted a lot of other recruits who wanted to take visits but the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Bennett hasn’t felt that way.

“Not really,” he said. “It hasn’t really slowed me down too much…I think I did probably about two or three [virtual visits]. But I’ve just got to wait until I can really be there. That’s just me. I need to wait until I can be there.”

So which schools are coming after him the hardest?

“South Carolina, Georgia, UAB, Ole Miss, and Virginia,” he said.

For the Gamecocks and Dawgs, there are some similarities between the SEC rivals, particularly their emphasis on the way he runs his routes.

“Coach (Joe) Cox has been talking to be about coming up there and playing receiver,” he said of SC. “He likes my physical route running and just the way I am as a receiver. I think they like me inside or outside.

“Coach (Corez) Hankton, the receiver’s coach, he talks to me about just the way I run routes,” Bennett said UGA, “and the way I am when I’m out there on the field,”

As the school that’s by far the closest to home out, UAB has done a good job of building an early relationship and making the most of the local connection.

“Coach Larry (Smith), the receiver’s coach,” Bennett said, “he’s just been there a lot and been building a relationship with them. They’ve been on me for a long time.”

As the other school of the remaining two that is “close” to home, Ole Miss has also done a nice job of making its presence felt.

“I’ve been hearing from Coach (Derrick) Nix and we’ve just been building our relationship,” he said. “We talk just about every day.”

WRs coach Marques Hagans has led the way for UVa as the Hoos look to get him to venture further from home.

“They really started recruiting me hard in the last month or so,” Bennett said. “I didn’t see it coming at first. They just surprised me, because I didn’t think a school that far would offer. Coach Hagans is a good guy. We talk about life and sports and school. He’s for real. We talk just about every day, too, getting to know each other better.”

For now, the road ahead is pretty clear for the Fairfield (AL) standout.

“I would say I’m waiting to get out [and visit] after the coronavirus goes down and stuff,” he said. “Then I can go to some of these colleges and see them for myself.”

“The academic part is big,” Bennett added. “So, the academic part then getting to know the coaches better. And then the playing time on the field.”

A commitment might not be coming anytime soon but that doesn’t change the fact that he thinks about it a lot.

“I was going to do it early but I chose not to,” Bennett said. “I was thinking about committing during the season or right after but now I’m just taking my time.”



