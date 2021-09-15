Three-star WR Twitty always feels at home at Virginia

Then sun had not yet come up when Dakota Twitty got on the road with his dad and younger sister last Saturday morning. It takes between four-and-a-half and five hours to get from their home in Mooresboro (NC) to Charlottesville, and the game against Illinois was set to kick off at 11 a.m. It was the first time Twitty, a three-star wide receiver in UVa’s 2022 recruiting class, had been back to UVa since a visit in June. Even with the first few hours of the drive under the shroud of darkness, it was a trip he was eager to be making. “When you know, you know,” Twitty told CavsCorner this week. “And I love that when I keep going to Charlottesville, every time something hits me new and I’m like, ‘Yes. This is the place where I need to be.’” Twitty and his family picked the right weekend to come back. They got to watch first-hand as the Wahoos put up 556 yards of total offense (including 423 through the air) while rolling past the Illini 42-14 to improve to 2-0.





At one point late in the first quarter, a stat flashed on the big screen at Scott Stadium that quarterback Brennan Armstrong had already thrown for 171 yards. It caught the Twitty family’s attention. “My dad was just like, ‘That’s unreal,’” Twitty recalled. “And I was just like, the receivers, the quarterback connection. Just the way the offense flows, the way the team plays together. It was amazing to watch.” Ten different players caught passes in the win. Wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Ra’Shaun Henry each had a pair of catches that went for at least 28 yards. Wicks had a pair of touchdown receptions; another wide receiver, Billy Kemp, caught one too. Throughout the recruiting process, UVa coaches had been selling Twitty on an offense that likes to spread the ball around and air it out downfield and “let their guys go get it and really have fun,” as the 6-foot-5 receiver described it. But because of the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of those conversations had taken place virtually. Watching first-hand as the scheme played out the way the coaches had described it was reassuring for Twitty and his family. “It really just shows that everything they say, they stand by,” he said. “And I really appreciated that because during this COVID process, without body language and in-person stuff really tells you about a person. But just seeing it translate from on the calls, on the FaceTimes, on the Zooms to in-person, it’s amazing knowing that I chose the right place.”



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGZpcnN0IHdhbnQgdG8gZ2l2ZSB0aGFua3MgdG8gR29kISBXaXRo b3V0IGhpbSBub25lIG9mIHRoaXMgd291bGQgaGF2ZSBiZWVuIHBvc3NpYmxl LiBUbyBteSBwYXJlbnRzIGFuZCBzaWJsaW5ncyB0aGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIHlv dXIgZW5kbGVzcyBzdXBwb3J0LiBJIHdpbGwgYmUgY29tbWl0dGluZyB0byB0 aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBWaXJnaW5pYSEg8J+Utu+4j/CflLfvuI/wn5S2 77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hv b3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0hvb3M8 L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTmV4 dDFVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05leHQx VXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9J QW1Ob3RSZWd1bGFyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jSUFtTm90UmVndWxhcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JsZXNzZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCbGVzc2VkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Q3lKRzZpUVZiNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0N5Skc2aVFWYjc8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRGFrb3RhIERhayBUd2l0dHkgKEBkYWtvdGFfdHdpdHR5KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Rha290YV90d2l0dHkvc3Rh dHVzLzEzOTc1NzU0ODU0MzgyNzE0OTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDI2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=



Twitty committed to Virginia in May despite not getting a chance to visit the school until a month later. His connection with UVa wide receivers coach Marques Hagans was a deciding factor when he made that commitment. Twitty used phrases like ‘mentor’ and ‘father figure’ this week to describe that relationship, adding that he hears from Hagans on practically a daily basis. And the North Carolina native isn’t the only one in his family who has gotten good vibes from Hagans, going back to last winter. “The first call that I got on with my parents and Coach Hagans,” Twitty recounted this week, “my mom, as soon as we got off the call she was like, ‘There’s something about that man. I like him.’ You know, when mom has that sixth sense, she says it, she gives you the go-ahead, then it just turned on from there.” Twitty also appreciates how his conversations with Hagans and other UVa coaches often don’t center around football. Before getting on the road for home after Saturday’s game, he got a chance to catch up with head coach Bronco Mendenhall for a brief chat. Mendenhall asked about his family and the COVID situation in North Carolina, as well as the ’Route Tree’ T-shirt brand that Twitty and his uncle launched earlier this year. “He was genuine as always,” said Twitty, who had brought shirts for Mendenhall and other members of the coaching staff.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JJiMzOTtkIGxpa2UgdG8gdGhhbmsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VVkFDb2FjaEJyb25jbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVVZBQ29hY2hCcm9uY288L2E+ICBmb3IgbW9yZSB0aGFuIHRoZSBmb290 YmFsbCBjb252ZXJzYXRpb25zLiBIZSBhc2tlZCBhYm91dCBteSBidXNpbmVz cyBhbmQgc2hvd2VkIG1lIHdoaWNoIHJvdXRlcyBJJiMzOTtkIGJlIG9wZW5l ZCBvbiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jv dXRlVHJlZUNsb3RoaW5nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jUm91dGVUcmVlQ2xvdGhpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OZXh0MVVwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTmV4dDFVcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JsZXNzZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCbGVzc2VkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSUFtTm90UmVndWxhcj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0lBbU5vdFJlZ3VsYXI8L2E+ ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VWQUZvb3RiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVVkFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VVkFDb2FjaEp1c3Rpbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVVZBQ29hY2hKdXN0aW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2htaGFnYW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBjb2FjaG1oYWdhbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVEpDQU9mZmljaWFsRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRK Q0FPZmZpY2lhbEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1R3aXR0eUNvYWNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUd2l0dHlDb2Fj aDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Y0cjY2ZFBTcFUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GNHI2NmRQU3BVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERha290YSBE YWsgVHdpdHR5IChAZGFrb3RhX3R3aXR0eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWtvdGFfdHdpdHR5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDM3NDg3MTc0Nzg2 Njg2OTc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMywgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK



Back home in Mooresboro, Twitty and his Thomas Jefferson Academy teammates are off to a 2-0 start to the season. In the Gryphons’ most recent win, Twitty had four catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns on offense, plus an interception on defense that he took back to the opposing 1-yard line. “I tried to dive in,” he said with a laugh, “but I got cut a little short.” Twitty is planning to be back at Scott Stadium for Virginia’s regular season finale against Virginia Tech in November, and may try to also make it up for the Notre Dame game two weeks earlier. He’ll spend the rest of the season tracking the Hoos from home and, he hopes, watching the offense put up more big plays through the air. “It really gets my hopes high,” he said. “I’m ready to come in and work and hopefully be on the same stage as those guys.”

