Three-star WR Twitty previews his upcoming college decision

On Wednesday morning, three-star wide receiver Dakota Twitty will announce his college decision among a final group of Georgia Tech, NC State, UVa, and Yale.

When the 6-foot-5 playmaker does so, it’ll be a relief of sorts. But the Mooresboro (NC) standout is just thankful to have navigated things as well as he did.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he told CavsCorner on Monday night. “I don’t really have any worries or anything. I’m just kind of ready to get it all over with.”

“At times, it was [stressful],” Twitty added later. “I come from a strong family background and I’ve got them all supporting me and helping me. I’ve got my two brothers, my sisters, my mom, and my dad, so it hasn’t been that bad for me.”

So why tomorrow?

“Honestly man? My birthday is the 30th and I didn’t really want to commit on my birthday,” he said with a laugh. “But I always liked the spring time. I always thought it was a nice time to do it. I just kind of felt like I should do it now during my favorite time of the year. I always kind of wanted to do it in May sometime so it kind of found itself.”

Among his final group, Twitty believes he found not only four options that fit but also four schools that truly wanted him to be a part of their program.

“Academics was probably the first thing,” Twitty explained. “I want to do sports medicine, so all of those schools have a program that I think I could prosper in. I’d also say the offenses and what they were looking for too and how they would use me. I want to play receiver in college so that was a big part of it. And then another thing I’d say is that I can feel safe about going there. I feel safe in the environment that I’ll be placed in and I feel comfortable and a place that I want to be around every single day and that I don’t regret going there. That when I get there, I don’t regret choosing that school to continue to my future there.”

The numbers game in the class of 2022—made all the more difficult to project given the ways various schools are handling “super” seniors taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility—was something that Twitty had to handle as well.

“That’s definitely how it was,” he explained. “I had a few schools that I really liked who maybe they were playing halfway with me. They were trying to act like I wanted to go there but they weren’t really showing me the same attention. So when I asked if my offer was committable, they were kind of trying to change the question and not give me a direct answer. But these four schools? When I asked them if I wanted to commit today could I, they were like ‘You absolutely can.’ So that made me feel real good about this group.”

And as for the decision itself? Well, that part has already been sorted.

“Last week,” he said when asked if he had told the school of his choice. “I kind of had it worked out with my parents before and we talked about what I was thinking but we announced it with the coaches last week.”

Twitty, who plans to hold a ceremony at his school tomorrow morning with a public announcement and video going out around 10:30/10:45 a.m., is looking forward to moving forward.

“It was,” he said when asked if it was a good feeling to have it done. “Not really saying too much but it really was like a big weight off my shoulders.”



