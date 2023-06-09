On Tuesday, the University of Virginia landed its second commitment in as many days coming off a big official visit weekend in Charlottesville that eventually saw the Wahoos bring home four additions to their 2024 class.

CavsCorner caught up from three-star WR Christian Zachary, a 6-foot-3, 190 pounder from South Carolina, not long after he announced his decision.

So what was it about UVa that led him to believe it was time to shut down his recruitment?

“UVa offers not only Power 5 and ACC Football, but it is also a Top 3, world-class education,” he explained. “From Day 1, the entire UVa staff made me feel at home.”

Zachary, a standout at Calhoun County High School, picked Virginia over schools like Duke, East Carolina, Appalachian State, and Georgia Tech.

He brings a lot of physical tools to the receiving corps. Last season, Zachary posted a staggering stat line: 35 catches, 937 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Calhoun County Saints. Going into his senior season, he said hopes to increase his totals to 50 catches, 1,500 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns.

“I’m a big, strong, and fast receiver that can take the top off of defenses,” Zachary said. “UVa will be getting a player that’s hungry, humble, and is willing to get the job done by any means possible.”

During the weekend, head coach Tony Elliott, who has talked at length about his core values and the model program that he is building at the University of Virginia, hammered home that message to the visitors. And it has seemingly been received loud and clear by commits like Zachary.

“I got a chance to meet with Coach Elliot. He’s great – I love him,” he said. “He gave me a lot of information and advice, and he told me that he can’t wait for me to get on Grounds.”

“The [UVa coaching staff] says that they are invested in our hearts, not our talents,” Zachary added. “That is very comforting to know, especially because I will be spending four years at the university.”

Not only did Zachary connect with Elliott and his staff, but he also has built a relationship with current UVa receiver Dakota Twitty. The two connected on his official visit and Twitty left

Zachary with some valuable advice going forward.

“Dakota told me wherever I go, make sure I’m living my dream and not someone else,” he said, “and going to Virginia is my dream coming true.”

Zachary joined offensive lineman Grant Ellinger Naperville (IL) as the second commitment of the week and the fifth member of UVa’s current 2024 recruiting class. Since then the Hoos have added commitments Georgia DE Chase Morrison and another Peach State native, DB Jaylin Lackey.



