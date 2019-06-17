It was another interesting week in Charlottesville for the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp. While Virginia fans typically like to debate the benefits of having such an event on Grounds, this year marked the first time the Hoos actually got a commitment during the event, as four-star Rivals150 guard Reece Beekman made his decision public during the week and announced he was all in with Tony Bennett and UVa. So, coming out of one of the summer’s biggest events, which welcomed in coaches for the first time ever, here are three key takeaways for the Wahoos as the cycle moves forward.



1. Beekman is as good as advertised.

It feels like forever ago when all of the signs and sources began saying pretty much the exact same thing, that Beekman was Bennett’s top target at point guard. And this week, the rumblings finally came to fruition when he publicly committed to the Hoos. Listed at 6-foot-4, the Louisiana native has plenty of quickness to go with his solid length and he displayed that at the camp. No. 67 overall in his class, Beekman averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game (second highest) during Top 100 Camp while shooting 33 percent from deep. He can score when his team needs it but he’s most comfortable letting the game come to him. As good as his handles and speed are, it’s his feel that makes him what he is and also what makes him such a perfect fit for what Virginia looks for at that spot. If there were any doubts as to whether or not he was worthy of such a lofty position on UVa’s board, he clearly put them to rest.



2. The 2020 table is almost set.

That UVa now has both Beekman and Carson McCorkle locked up in this class leaves one spot to use. With Keon Johnson down to three and set to decide in early August and Henry Coleman (who averaged 13 points, 5.3 boards, and 1.3 assists per game) set to announce his trimmed list soon, it certainly feels like Bennett and Co. are winding things down in 2020. Of course, there’s a chance that a player who wasn’t in JPJ last week could very well end up being in the mix but with the roster as it is and with these two recruitments where they are, it certainly feels like one of these two will close out the class. That being said, should that not work out then Jabri Abdul-Rahim certainly showed why he’s such a coveted recruit and clearly would be someone the Hoos would continue to recruit hard. Not only did he put up a camp-high 17.3 points per game last week but he also made 16 3-pointers, two off the camp high.



3. Much of the summer will be looking to 2021.

With so much lead work done on 2020 and with two thirds of the class wrapped up, it’s fair to expect that the staff will be doing a lot of work on 2021 with the remaining evals this summer. Two offers went out following the camp—the first time coaches were allowed to attend—when Max Christie and then Efton Reid were offered by UVa. Christie, a 6-foot-4 wing, was productive during camp, averaging 5.2 points. Reid, meanwhile, is an in-state product that the staff has been tracking for some time. It was clear during his time at Top 100 that he’s on the verge of a breakout even if he chooses to not discuss his recruitment publicly. Reid, who put up 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during camp while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor, is very likely to be a guy the Wahoos push hard to land in the next cycle.





