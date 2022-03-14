Top 10 QBs in college football entering the 2022 season

Spring football has begun and will be in full swing across the country soon. This leads to a look at the top 10 players returning at each position, starting today with the quarterbacks.

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner had one of the best seasons in college football history last year, with nearly 4,900 yards and 47 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Young is the odds-on favorite to repeat as the nation's top quarterback.



2. CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Stroud himself had a statistically outstanding 2021 season, completing 72 percent of his passes for more than 4,4000 yards and 44 touchdowns despite missing the better part of two games. He could lead the nation in every major statistical category in 2022 and it wouldn't surprise anyone.

3. Caleb Williams, USC

After taking over for Spencer Rattler midway through the Red River Rivalry, Williams was simply outstanding behind center for the Sooners. He followed Lincoln Riley to USC and is now the next in line in a great tradition of signal-callers for the Trojans.

4. Devin Leary, NC State

Leary quietly had one of the best seasons in the country in 2021, and looks to take another leap forward in 2022. He threw for 35 touchdowns to only five interceptions, completing 66 percent of his passes. He's a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate if the Wolfpack can continue their winning ways.



5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

The Virginia Tech transfer quickly got up to speed for the Volunteers and new coach Josh Heupel, and finished the season with 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions. If he gets a chance to let it rip even more in 2022, he could put up some huge numbers.



6. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

McCall has had back-to-back excellent seasons for the Chanticleers, but his 2021 campaign was truly special. He set the all-time college football records for passer efficiency rating, yards per attempt and adjusted yards per attempt. He'll have to adjust without All-American tight end Isaiah Likely, but don't sleep on his potential to do so.



7. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

The U really hit its stride once Van Dyke took over for an injured D'Eriq King. Over the last six games of the season, Van Dyke averaged more than 365 yards per game with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He enters 2022 as the unquestioned starter and a potential Heisman finalist.



8. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Hartman was simply phenomenal last year, with 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns. He did throw 14 interceptions, but gets his a major target back this year in AT Perry.



9. Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Continuing the trend of strong quarterback play in the ACC, Armstrong quietly had one of the best statistical seasons in the country last year. He finished 2021 with 4,444 yards through the air and 40 total touchdowns. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to new coach Tony Elliott's scheme.

10. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA