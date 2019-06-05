The annual assembling of some of the nation’s top hoops prospects returns to Charlottesville again next week when the University once again plays host to the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp. While this year’s event is different because college coaches will be allowed inside John Paul Jones for the first time—they get to watch the action on Thursday and Friday—there is still much that will be similar to the way it’s been run in the past. One big focus, of course, for UVa fans is which players are targets that the Wahoos are tracking. And this game has no shortage of key names to watch. There are a plethora of players that will be in attendance who Virginia is keeping track of, including the likes of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Isaiah Cottrell, and Jamal Mashburn, Jr., in the class of 2020 and Devin Askew, Cam Hayes, Trevor Keels, and Efton Reid in 2021. As such, we’ll be providing updates on them as we often do. But there are four key targets who we believe make up the very top of UVa’s board in 2020 to fill the two spots in that class alongside Carson McCorkle. And they’ll each be in attendance next week for Top 100.



Reece Beekman: The Scotlandville Magnet point guard is the player we continue to hear UVa likes most at that position. The 6-foot-3 four-star from Baton Rouge is No. 88 overall in the Rivals150 for 2020 but Tony Bennett continues to go after him like he’s the top PG in the nation. It's hard to get a solid read on who might provide the stiffest competition to UVa in landing Beekman given how well positions the Cavaliers are, so it’ll be interesting to hear where he sees his recruitment going from here.



Henry Coleman: When it comes to targets that Virginia fans typically ask about the most, the Richmond native has been at the top of the list for a long time. Given that the Hoos have been recruiting him for years and did an in-home with him this spring—which included three members of the staff—it’s plain to see how much he’s wanted. No. 41 overall in his class, we fully expect the 6-foot-7 Coleman to be one of the camp’s most physical players.



Keon Johnson: The numbers that UVa will have to work with in 2020 have fluctuated but a constant refrain from sources has been the need to find a playmaking wing if possible. Johnson, 33rd nationally in the 2020 class, is down to a final three of Ohio State, Tennessee, and UVa with both the Vols and Hoos having already hosted him for official visits. With a decision expected in August, his play next week is likely only going to make Virginia fans salivate even more over the possibility of adding him to the fold.



Terrance Williams: And closing out this list is the Williams, the 6-foot-6 Gonzaga standout and former AAU teammate of UVa signee Casey Morsell. Williams, currently No. 98 overall in the class, does a little bit of everything on the floor and his impact on a team is therefore pretty vast. His recruitment has been relatively quiet for some time following OVs to Stanford and UVa. Next week it’ll be interesting to not only see how he fares on the floor but also to hear how he sees his recruitment moving forward.





