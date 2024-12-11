Transfer Portal Needs: Defense & Special Teams

John Rudzinski will have a new-look secondary in 2025 (Photo by UVA Athletics)

We're three days into the transfer portal window, and it's been a busy week for the UVa staff. For a week since the regular season ended, we've learned about many players, at UVa and elsewhere, that plan to be part of the portal process as they look to find a new home for the 2025 season. Coming off of a 5-7 season and with a pivotal season ahead, Virginia will need to be aggressive in the portal, and following last week's anonymous gift, they seem to have a better chance to do just that. But with upgrades needed across the roster, the staff will be very busy trying to cobble together a competitive roster for a make-or-break 2025 season. In today's transfer portal primer, we're taking a look at UVa's needs at each position in the transfer portal, this time, on defense and special teams.



Advertisement

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Need: Maybe a rotational player or starter, if the right fit comes along Importance Level: 4/10

Virginia needs help at every spot, but defensive tackle might be better off than most on the roster. UVa lost Michael Diatta to the portal, but Anthony Britton should be back after a solid second season with the Hoos where he saw a larger role. Jason Hammond missed most of the season with an injury, but showed promise before he got hurt. And this week, Jahmeer Carter’s status is back up in the air, with his father teasing a possible return for a sixth year. If Carter comes back and UVa keeps everyone else in the fold, they could probably get away with what they have here, but they could also use a veteran interior lineman if they can find the right fit, and especially if Carter does go.





DEFENSIVE END

Need: Starter-caliber players that can create sacks and TFLs. At least one, probably two. Importance Level: 9/10

Two years in a row, UVa’s pass rush has been beyond anemic. The Wahoos veterans simply couldn’t get to opposing QBs, and now the position group is due for a shakeup. UVa should get Mekhi Buchanan back from an injury that wiped out his sophomore season, and the Hoos went to freshmen Billy Koudelka and Jewett Hayes more down the stretch. Perhaps those guys can cobble together some production, but UVa needs proven, veteran help at the edge spots. They’ve put out a few offers already, and this will be a critical position of need in the portal this offseason.







LINEBACKER

Need: Depth options and potential starters, especially if attrition happens Importance Level: 6/10

This position’s needs are really dependent on who returns. Kam Robinson would certainly be a hot commodity should he enter the portal, and he surely knows that. If he returns, it’s a big boost for UVa’s defense. Robinson did deal with injuries throughout the season though, so more playable depth at LB would be helpful. And if James Jackson decides to come back for another year, that would be another big boost. If not, UVa will need to find players to compete with Trey McDonald and others for playing time. And if Robinson also goes, UVa will need to find at least one bonafide starter who can make plays to anchor the middle of the defense.



CORNERBACK

Need: Competition for outside corner roles, and a nickel corner Importance Level: 8/10

Virginia has backfilled the secondary annually from the portal, and they’ll likely do the same this year. UVa does return a pair of potential starters in Dre Walker and Jam Jackson, though the cornerback room does lose Kempton Shine, Kendren Smith, Corey Thomas, Malcolm Greene and others. Virginia could use a veteran here to come in and compete with Jackson and Walker, and they could also use a true nickel corner, since their top options at that spot are now gone.

SAFETY

Need: At least one potential starter Importance Level: 8/10

Virginia’s best defensive player is moving on, with Jonas Sanker leaving big shoes to fill in the secondary. The good news is that it sounds like veteran Antonio Clary will be back for another year, but his injury history should be a caution to the UVa staff when they make plans for next year. UVa does have a few young safeties on the roster who have seen action in games, including Caleb Hardy and Ethan Minter, and perhaps one or both of them are ready to make a leap. But UVa can’t go into the season taking that chance, they need to go out and find a safety who can at least compete for time, and probably a true starter who has played a lot of football, as Sanker will be tough to replace, and even tougher with an inexperienced player.



KICKER

Need: None Importance Level: 1/10

Will Bettridge should be back, unless something changes. He had a pretty good year, making 18 of his 24 attempts and all 24 PATs. If he’s back, UVa doesn’t need to pursue another kicker.



PUNTER