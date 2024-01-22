This weekend, CavsCorner caught up with the Bridgewater native to discuss his visit, receiving an offer from the Wahoos, and his plans going forward.

This past week, Turner Ashby dual-sport athlete Micah Matthews made the trip down to Charlottesville to visit Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers. On that visit, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver received an offer from Hoos.

"I really enjoyed my visit at the University of Virginia," Matthews told CavsCorner. "I had a great time with Coach Tony Elliott on the sideline of the UVa basketball game as well as wide receiver Coach (Adam) Mims," he added. "Both of those guys are very wide receiver oriented and have a good history of development at the position."

Matthews was part of a small Junior Day for the Cavaliers, as they also hosted Battlefield defensive back Cole Woodson.

During his visit as mentioned above, Matthews picked up an offer from the Cavaliers, the offer was extended to him by Elliott.

"Coach Tony Elliott gave me my offer while standing outside, holding the Virginia state flag and wearing a UVa jersey," he recalled. "It was a very surreal and cool experience!"

The Cavaliers love what Matthews brings to the table in terms of his ball skills and strong hands. He also has shown notable improvement from his sophomore to junior seasons, a big reason he's picked up offers from Wake Forest, Kentucky, and Virginia in the last few days.

Matthews said he really likes what he sees In the program especially the plan for facilities.

"Football is building a $80 million facility that is going to be breathtaking when it's done," he said. But it wasn't just that aspect that he enjoyed, with that list including Charlottesville and the schools as a whole. "There's a lot of other development and moving pieces on the campus in general," he said. "It's a very beautiful place."

While Matthews will have the opportunity to play on the gridiron at the next level, he's also a well-regarded baseball prospect as well with the ability to play both third base and the outfield. Matthews is rated by Perfect Game as a 9.5 prospect which equates to a "Potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect." Perfect Game describes Matthews as a "High ceiling speed/power combination".

Matthews hopes to play both sports at the next level wherever he ultimately decides to continue his athletic career.

"I intend on playing both wherever I go," he told Cavs Corner. During his visit, he met with UVa baseball coach Brian O'Connor and associate head coach/recruiting coordinator/hitting coach Kevin McMullan to discuss his potential and development possibilities at UVa as a baseball player.

In terms of a recruiting timeline, Matthews hopes to take a few more visits in the spring and will look to narrow things down and potentially make a decision before the summer.



