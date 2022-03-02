UVa among first schools to target 2023 D-lineman Lora



It was less than a month ago when Rodney Lora was talking recruiting with a Woodberry Forest School teammate at indoor track practice. “I remember telling Landon [Ellis] one day at practice, ‘All these coaches, all they do is talk about how great their school is, but they never really offer,’” recalled Lora. “An hour later, I got my first offer.” Old Dominion was that first school to offer. A second offer from Buffalo came later that same day. Nine days later, Virginia became the first Power 5 school to offer the 2023 defensive line prospect. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Lora has five offers, including three from Power 5 programs. Other Power 5 schools are entering the picture on seemingly a daily basis. His recruiting has accelerated in a way that even Lora, who missed much of his junior season at Woodberry Forest following an early-season bout with turf toe, was not expecting. “Finding out that coaches liked my film when I only played three games,” he admitted, “it was actually very surprising to me.”





Wake Forest and Vanderbilt are the latest schools to extend offers to Lora, with that Wake offer coming last week and the Vandy offer coming on Tuesday. Lora also heard from coaches from both Syracuse and Rutgers on Tuesday, and he says Virginia Tech has also entered the picture. Wake has offered the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Lora as an offensive linemen. The remaining schools, including UVa, are recruiting the New Jersey native to play on the D-line. UVa coaches envision Lora as a defensive tackle, he says. Lora was caught off-guard by his Virginia offer, which came during a phone conversation with new UVa head coach Tony Elliott. The conversation began with Elliott selling the school before, as Lora recalls, “He would tell me, ‘Yeah, I wish you could come down here and enjoy this school, but in order to come down here, we’re going to have to give you an offer, right?’”



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfVEVsbGlvdHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1RFbGxpb3R0PC9hPiwgSeKAmW0gYmxlc3Nl ZCB0byBoYXZlIGVhcm5lZCBteSAzcmQgRDEgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUSEUgVU5J VkVSU0lUWSBPRiBWSVJHSU5JQSEhIPCflLjimpTvuI/wn5S5PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSG9vcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSG9vczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdHJvdGhlckNvcm5lbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0cm90aGVyQ29ybmVsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE1hdHRlb19XRlM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTWF0dGVvX1dGUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaDJKP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaDJKPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNo ZG93bmluZzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoZG93bmluZzE8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rSHpJeEtBb2NNIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20va0h6SXhLQW9jTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2RuZXkgTG9y YSAoQFJvZG5leUxvcmEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Um9kbmV5TG9yYS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5NDc5ODkzNzc2NDY0NjkyMj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK