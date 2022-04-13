UVa among the many recent stops for 2023 safety Sandy



Zahbari Sandy is making the most of his time off for Easter break. The road trip for the 2023 three-star safety from St. John’s College High in Washington, DC began at Ole Miss last weekend. He was at Tennessee on Monday and South Carolina on Tuesday, with a stop at North Carolina on Wednesday's schedule and another at Wake Forest on deck for later this week. All three of those SEC schools he’s visited in recent days have already offered. Sandy’s list is up to 22 schools, with half of them coming in the last three months as his recruiting has picked up.





Virginia is one of the most recent schools to enter the picture. New defensive backs coach Curome Cox, hired in mid-January, was the first UVa staffer to reach out to Sandy. The Cavaliers’ new head coach, Tony Elliott, offered in mid-February. “I really like him,” Sandy recently told CavsCorner about the Hoos’ new big whistle, “I like how he’s trying to rebuild UVa.” As a junior, Sandy earned WCAC Capital Conference all-conference honorable mention as a defensive back after helping St. John’s College go unbeaten last fall. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound safety first started collecting offers the previous spring during his COVID-altered sophomore season. Penn State was the first offer that March; ACC schools Boston College, Louisville and Pitt all offered last April. Maryland, West Virginia and Cincinnati also offered last spring. Sandy pointed to South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia as the three schools currently showing him the most interest. The Gamecocks first offered last November; Tennessee offered in early February.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBWaXNpdCBUb2RheSBBdCBVVkHwn5S34pqU77iP8J+UtiEh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfVEVsbGlvdHQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1RFbGxpb3R0PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ0NveD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDQ294PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VWQUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBV VkFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NIY3dOaWpq clQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TSGN3TmlqanJUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IDkgKEBaYWhiYXJpU2FuZHk0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1phaGJhcmlTYW5keTQvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTE4MTY3MDAzMDM0MDA5NjE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK