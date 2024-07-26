Now with the 2025 recruiting cycle in its quietest period, CavsCorner will be taking a look over the next several weeks at UVa's 2025 recruiting class piece by piece, offering some insights on each player's respective recruitment and what they could potentially bring to the Cavaliers once they enroll on campus next year. First up in our commit profiles is one of the Cavaliers latest commitments, three-star athlete Davin Chandler. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect out of Berlin (MD) committed to the Hoos as a safety after developing a strong relationship with Cavaliers DB coach Curome Cox. Cox chose the Cavaliers over Air Force, Army, Boston College, East Carolina, Kent State, Temple, Towson, and West Virginia.



Chandler is glad to have recruitment done, chasing second straight state title

"My summer has been good," Chandler said. "Just been grinding for my senior season and it feels good to have it behind me." The Maryland standout is focusing on doing everything he can this summer in not only improving his own stock but also making sure he's putting Stephen Decatur in the best position to repeat as Maryland state champions. Last season, the Stephen Decatur Seahawks went a perfect 14-0 including 7-0 in Bayside 3A/2A play and won the 2A State Championship. Across 14 games, their defense led by Chandler allowed just 135 points, an average of 9.6 points per game. That being said, when it comes to improving himself, Chandler has long term goals in mind. "I wanted to improve my body this offseason," he said. "I feel like to compete on the next level, I have to be physically stronger than I was before." The three-star prospect also noted that the Cavaliers coaching staff has also been focused on him getting bigger and stronger. Since his commitment, conversations with Cox have continued to be strong. "Those conversations were good," he said. "The same way it's been when we first started talking." In previous conversations with CavsCorner, Chandler noted that he has felt that he could talk with his future position Cox about "anything. "Every time I see Coach Cox, we don't talk about football. We talk about life. It felt like I had known the coach for a while."

What does Chandler bring to Charlottesville?