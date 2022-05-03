UVa coaches drawn by opportunity to work with Elliott





One of Curome Cox’s career goals is to be a college defensive coordinator, be it at the Power 5 or Group of 5 level. After two seasons as defensive backs coach at Air Force, that goal was in his grasp.

The Falcons’ defensive coordinator, John Rudzinski, was leaving for the same position at Virginia. Longtime Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun approached Cox about the vacancy. But instead of taking the job, Cox elected to follow Rudzinski to Charlottesville, becoming UVa’s new defensive backs coach at defensive passing game coordinator in January.

Cox had his reasons for passing up the opportunity at Air Force. Making the move to Virginia allowed Cox, who attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. before playing collegiately at Maryland, and his family to get closer to home. He also had a lot of respect for the university and its brand: “It’s strictly really, really doing it the right way,” as Cox described it.

And there was one other major factor: Getting to work with new UVa head coach Tony Elliott.

“When I had a chance to be around Coach Elliott up close, hear his vision, and I truly believe that he has the same views and the same passion that I do, and I was like, ‘Wow,’” Cox recently recalled. “It’s all about growing. Doesn’t matter how long I’ve been coaching, I always want to keep growing and I thought he’d be a great guy to help me grow into that next person I want to be.”

Hired in December, Elliott is early in the first full recruiting cycle of his UVa tenure. But the first-time head coach, who had previously been offensive coordinator at Clemson, has already proven his ability to attract people to the McCue Center with the way he assembled his initial staff.

“When I watched Coach Elliott from afar,” said Kevin Downing, the Wahoos’ new defensive tackles coach, “I knew that if I was fortunate enough to join his staff, that I was gonna jump to the opportunity because of who he was as a man.”

Downing first crosses paths with Elliott more than 15 years ago when both were early in their coaching careers, Downing at Winston-Salem State and Elliott at South Carolina State. New UVa running backs coach Keith Gaither was on that Winston-Salem State staff as well. Downing remembers being impressed by Elliott’s humility and his strength as a recruiter. They crossed paths again after Elliott jumped to Furman.

“He was just a really, really good guy,” Downing recalled. “He was very intentional. He was really authentic. That’s something that I like.”

Downing, who spent the past three seasons as a defensive assistant at the Naval Academy, was paying attention as Elliott helped Clemson win six ACC titles and two national championships. So was Gaither, who had been Army’s wide receivers coach the past two years.

“It was an easy decision for me,” Gaither said of joining Elliott’s staff. “I had to get my wife on board.”

“When I came up to visit the place and he said, ‘How would this salary be?’ I said, ‘Coach, you’re offering me way too much money,’” Gaither added. “I was taking the job no matter what. An opportunity to coach in the ACC, an opportunity to work with Coach Elliott. It was a great opportunity. I was not gonna pass it up.”

New offensive coordinator Des Kitchings also has a history with Elliott, one that began with a shared cell phone number. Kitchings, who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, admitted when he was hired that Elliott was one of a very few coaches who could have lured him back from the NFL.

But not everyone on the UVa staff goes way back with the Hoos’ new big whistle. Elliott retained three coaches from the previous Virginia staff: wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, offensive line coach Garett Tujague and linebackers coach Clint Sintim. Elliott had some fun with Tujague when offering him the job on Christmas Eve, the o-line coach recalled during an appearance on the CavsCorner Podcast:



