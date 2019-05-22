It’s been a big spring already for three-star guard and UVa commit Carson McCorkle. He and his Garner Road teammates have been putting on a show in AAU play thus far and the future Wahoo couldn’t be more excited.

A 6-foot-3 prospect who can play either guard position, McCorkle committed to the Cavaliers back in September. Having now moved ahead into the 2020 class, he’s shown he’s more than ready to contribute once he arrives on Grounds.

“I think I used my athleticism a little more,” McCorkle told Rivals this weekend at the Southern Jam Fest. “Running the floor, getting up above the rim a little bit. Obviously my shot was there but I’ve got to do a better job on my shot fake so I can pump and get to the basket and make plays for others. I think I’ve gotten a lot better at that but that’s something that will just make my game even better.”

For many, watching the Greensboro native in action, it’s hard not to think of recent UVa stars Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome since McCorkle’s game and his swagger seems reminiscent of both.

So who would he compare himself to?

“I mean, if I had to tell you, if I had to choose, I’d say Guy,” he explained, “just because we shoot it a lot alike. I think my spot-up shooting is one of the best things that I do. But I think that there’s a lot more to my game than just that. I don’t really think I play like one or the other but if I had to choose, I’d say Kyle Guy.”

Watching Virginia win the NCAA title this spring, it affirmed McCorkle’s belief in the program and Tony Bennett as one would expect.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It was a great moment. I think Coach Bennett deserved that this year more than anybody else. To see him win that was awesome and I know he was extremely happy and so was my family and I.

“I’ve built a really, really strong relationship with him,” McCorkle added. “And it was really strong really fast. He’s a strong Christian and so am I. When I met him for the first time, we instantly had that relationship. He talks to you about more than just about basketball. He talks to you about life and what’s going on and that’s something that I think is very important. Your basketball coach in college isn’t going to be just your basketball coach. I think there’s a lot more to that.”

Bennett is known for his calmness on the bench no matter the pressure of the situation and that’s something McCorkle not only likes about his future head coach but also something he likes seeing in himself.

“I think over the years I’ve gotten better at just staying calm when things aren’t going our way and just staying focused and obviously Coach Bennett does that the best out of any coach,” he said. “He stays calm and he trusts his team. I think he has a lot of trust in his players and that’s one of those things that is really important to me.”

As with any committed recruit, the question then becomes: Who do you want to come with you?

“I love Henry Coleman,” McCorkle said. “And I think we have a great chance of getting Henry. I think Reece Beekman and Caleb Love are two really good point guards and then Cam Hayes, who I play with at Greensboro Day, is another great guard we have a chance of getting. And there’s two or three other guys but those guys are the ones that I think we have a really good chance of getting…I think having any of those guards would be great and I think we have a great chance of getting all of them.

With the rest of the spring and then a full summer ahead this offseason heading into his senior year, McCorkle is clear on what he wants to do to improve his game before he arrives on Grounds.

“Getting stronger,” he said. “The past month, I’ve gained three or four pounds, which is good because I’ve had some trouble gaining weight. I’m slowly gaining and I’ve been in the weight room four or five times a week. I think that’s something that’s big. If I want to play right away, my body needs to be in good shape. I want to continue to work on my shot and continue to work on making more plays off the bounce.”

Editor's Note: Rivals.com's Clint Jackson contributed to this story