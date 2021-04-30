CavsCorner - UVa Draft Profiles: Charles Snowden and Tony Poljan

College Career: Snowden wrapped a tremendous Cavalier career in the fall and now turns his attention to his pro future. During four years at Virginia, he went from a skinny role player to one of the ACC’s best defenders.

His junior season started the NFL buzz around the Maryland native, when he recorded five sacks and 11 tackles for loss while helping lead UVa to an Orange Bowl berth. As a senior, Snowden got off to a slow start but turned it on in the middle of the season, with a 3.5 tackle-for-loss performance against Miami before a four-sack game against North Carolina the following week. Snowden finished the season with a team-high 10 TFLs and six sacks in just eight games, with 44 total tackles and a forced fumble.

For his career, Snowden finished with 30.5 tackles for loss, 190 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions, two blocks on special teams and 16 pass break-ups. It’s also worth noting that Snowden was a team captain and appears to have impeccable character that probably impressed teams during the draft process.





NFL Projection: Snowden should be used in the NFL much the same way that he was in college, as a 3-4 outside linebacker, or edge rusher. There really isn’t another fit for him at the pro level, as he’s too slender to play as a down lineman in a 4-3 and isn’t smooth enough to play in space as an inside linebacker.

Snowden can drop into coverage when necessary but the strength of his game is getting after the quarterback. He did a tremendous job working on his body during his time in Charlottesville, which is the reason that he’s even in the conversation to be drafted. Still, Snowden has the athleticism to get after the quarterback and the size to get in passing lanes to bat down balls but he probably needs to work on adding even more strength to overpower more impressive offensive tackles at the pro level.

The fact that Snowden played special teams is another mark in his favor, as that may be where he can make an impact right away with his NFL team.





Draft Outlook: The later we go in the draft, the harder it is to project exactly where a player will land. Most draft analysts had Bryce Hall going on Day 2 last year and he ultimately fell pretty far into Day 3 and was even picked after teammate Joe Reed.

Unfortunately, Snowden’s situation is similar to Hall’s in the fact that they both had injuries that cut their senior seasons short, therefore impacting their draft prep. Snowden’s ankle injury required surgery, which meant that he wasn’t able to play in the Senior Bowl and scouts will have to rely on his tape and interviews to decide where they want to slot him on their boards.

Like many linebackers, Snowden is pigeon-holed into a 3-4 scheme, which means that a bunch of potential NFL homes are off the board for him even before the draft began. There will be a team that values Snowden’s strength and smarts, though, and he looks likely to slot in as a Day 3 pick, probably in the 5th round or later. He could go earlier than expected, as any prospect only needs one team to fall in love with them.

Regardless of where he ends up, it’s tough to bet against a guy that came to UVa with just one football offer and worked himself into a top-end defender.



