



1. UVa will be down a pair of potential contributors for the season.

On the first day of fall camp, it was clear that two potential defensive contributors would miss significant time. Defensive end Mekhi Buchanan and linebacker Stevie Bracey were both out of uniform for the camp opener last Wednesday, and after practice, Tony Elliott confirmed that both injuries were significant.

Buchanan had surgery and will miss all of the 2024 season, while Bracey could theoretically return but not for quite some time, and it’s unlikely he plays this season at all.

Both injuries are disappointing news for the coaching staff and for the two players, each of whom were looking to take on larger roles this fall. UVa desperately needs to improve its pass rush and the hope was that Buchanan could do that after playing quite a bit down the stretch last year. And while Bracey wasn’t penciled in as a starter, he was certainly in line to contribute, either on defense or special teams.





2. Expect a rotation at defensive tackle.

UVa brings back the core of last year’s defensive line, and on the interior, the Hoos are led by senior Jahmeer Carter. At last month’s media luncheon, defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing told me that Carter was looking to prove that he could be an every-down defensive tackle, and wanted to show NFL scouts that he can rush the passer in addition to his run-stopping bonafides. But UVa fans can expect to see some younger guys rotate in and play quite a bit this year, too.

Behind Carter, rising sophomores Anthony Britton and Jason Hammond were highlighted as players likely to take on larger roles this fall. Of those two, Hammond played more last season and Britton saw limited action, but Downing seems high on both heading into this fall. Keep an eye on Terrell Jones, too, another veteran who could play more this year at the tackle spot.





3. The cornerback position should have one of the best competitions in camp.

In 2022, UVa’s defense was solid across the board, and had great cornerback play from Fentrell Cypress and Anthony Johnson. Last year there was certainly a drop-off, as UVa got younger and tried to fill the losses of Cypress and Johnson with transfers, as well.

The hope is that this fall the secondary takes a big step forward, and once again the staff went out and added transfers to try and remake the cornerback spot. Former Eastern Michigan Eagle Kempton Shine has been highlighted as a name to know and a potential starter, and rising sophomore Dre Walker should be competing for a starting job too. UVa also added transfers Kendren Smith and Jam Jackson from Penn and Robert Morris, respectively, two more players that will have opportunities in camp to earn playing time. And there are others, like Malcolm Greene and Elijah Gaines in the mix as well. All of those names, and the wide open nature of the position heading into camp, make for an intriguing fall camp at the cornerback spot.



