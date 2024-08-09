UVa Fall Camp: Defense 3-2-1
Three Things We Know
1. UVa will be down a pair of potential contributors for the season.
On the first day of fall camp, it was clear that two potential defensive contributors would miss significant time. Defensive end Mekhi Buchanan and linebacker Stevie Bracey were both out of uniform for the camp opener last Wednesday, and after practice, Tony Elliott confirmed that both injuries were significant.
Buchanan had surgery and will miss all of the 2024 season, while Bracey could theoretically return but not for quite some time, and it’s unlikely he plays this season at all.
Both injuries are disappointing news for the coaching staff and for the two players, each of whom were looking to take on larger roles this fall. UVa desperately needs to improve its pass rush and the hope was that Buchanan could do that after playing quite a bit down the stretch last year. And while Bracey wasn’t penciled in as a starter, he was certainly in line to contribute, either on defense or special teams.
2. Expect a rotation at defensive tackle.
UVa brings back the core of last year’s defensive line, and on the interior, the Hoos are led by senior Jahmeer Carter. At last month’s media luncheon, defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing told me that Carter was looking to prove that he could be an every-down defensive tackle, and wanted to show NFL scouts that he can rush the passer in addition to his run-stopping bonafides. But UVa fans can expect to see some younger guys rotate in and play quite a bit this year, too.
Behind Carter, rising sophomores Anthony Britton and Jason Hammond were highlighted as players likely to take on larger roles this fall. Of those two, Hammond played more last season and Britton saw limited action, but Downing seems high on both heading into this fall. Keep an eye on Terrell Jones, too, another veteran who could play more this year at the tackle spot.
3. The cornerback position should have one of the best competitions in camp.
In 2022, UVa’s defense was solid across the board, and had great cornerback play from Fentrell Cypress and Anthony Johnson. Last year there was certainly a drop-off, as UVa got younger and tried to fill the losses of Cypress and Johnson with transfers, as well.
The hope is that this fall the secondary takes a big step forward, and once again the staff went out and added transfers to try and remake the cornerback spot. Former Eastern Michigan Eagle Kempton Shine has been highlighted as a name to know and a potential starter, and rising sophomore Dre Walker should be competing for a starting job too. UVa also added transfers Kendren Smith and Jam Jackson from Penn and Robert Morris, respectively, two more players that will have opportunities in camp to earn playing time. And there are others, like Malcolm Greene and Elijah Gaines in the mix as well. All of those names, and the wide open nature of the position heading into camp, make for an intriguing fall camp at the cornerback spot.
Two Questions
1. Does UVa have enough depth at linebacker?
With Bracey out, UVa is a little lighter at a spot that already seemed light. Presumed starters Kam Robinson and James Jackson remain atop the projected depth chart, though Jackson has been a little limited in camp with what Elliott said was a precautionary measure. But behind Robinson and Jackson, there isn’t a lot of experience, at least not at Virginia.
Cincinnati transfer Dorian Jones will have a bigger opportunity to earn time with Bracey out, and the same can be said of Trey McDonald, now in his third year with the program.
This is a position group to watch as camp plays out and the season begins, and it’s probably safe to say that the Cavalier defense can’t afford too many more injuries at the position.
2. Will the Hoos find a pass rusher other than Bennett and Butler?
And with Buchanan set to miss the season, so goes a potential breakout candidate on the edge. The good news is that Chico Bennett and Kam Butler seem to be in good shape right now, after both dealt with injuries last fall. Butler missed eight games but still led the team in sacks, so the Cavaliers desperately need him to be healthy and regain his pre-injury form.
But outside of him and Bennett, is there another guy on this roster that can get after the quarterback?
Ben Smiley is still looking for a breakout season and while he can be solid against the run, he hasn’t been a pass-rush specialist to this point in his career. Perhaps UVa can dial up more pressures from Robinson and Jackson, two athletic linebackers who are capable of making plays. And perhaps there’s an opportunity for a younger defensive end, like freshmen Jewett Hayes or Chase Morrison, to make an immediate impact with a more direct path to the two deep.
One Prediction
Corey Thomas will be one of the defense’s most impactful players.
After Monday’s practice, we got to speak with the former Akron Zip, whose size stands out right away. Thomas told us that he’s been working in the nickel in John Rudzinski’s defense, but he certainly has the versatility to play in several different roles.
Having Thomas near the football at the snap in the nickel is intriguing, as he has the physicality to come down and help with stopping the run, and the size and speed combo to cover tight ends and inside receivers. Thomas had a productive career at Akron, and if there’s one transfer we’re betting on to turn some heads right away, it’s the Pittsburgh native