UVa legacy Carter Jones discusses junior day visit

We preview UVa's rpad trip to struggling Miami, in a battle at the bottom of the conference standings.
We're taking a look at UVa's 2025 football schedule, which was announced on Monday night.
We're breaking down UVa's addition of Eastern Kentucky LB Maddox Marcellus, and project how he can help the defense.
Markus Burton scored 21 points and Notre Dame beat Virginia for the first time on the road, 74-59 on Saturday.
We preview UVa's home tilt with Notre Dame, a meeting of two-win ACC teams
