UVa legacy Carter Jones excited for upcoming junior day visit

Thanks to his already impressive size but also the athleticism to go with it, his recruitment is off to a good start with the likes of Delaware, Liberty, Old Dominion, Syracuse, and William and Mary all extending offers.

Poquoson (VA) standout athlete Carter Jones has quickly built a name for himself on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman plays both offensive and defensive line for Poquoson.

Other schools that have shown interest include Clemson, North Carolina State, and Virginia. The Cavaliers, however, are a little bit different for Jones. As he is a UVa legacy, his grandfather Gregory McDaniel played for the Cavaliers.

This weekend, Jones will be making the trip from Poquoson to Charlottesville for the Cavaliers junior day festivities on Saturday.

The near two-and-half hour drive has become somewhat common for Jones, as Saturday's visit will mark his fifth in the last calendar year alone as he attended a pair of camps as well as a pair of games as a visitor of the 'Hoos this past fall.

"They have been interested in me since early my freshman year," Jones tells Cavs Corner about the program's interest in him. "My grandfather played there, so I’ve always had a very good tie to the football staff at UVa and I also like Coach Heff a lot."

"I think our relationship has been very good," he added about his early relationship building with Cavaliers offensive line coach Terry Heffernan. "I also really like Coach Chris Slade he is from my area where I live and comes by my high school very often! I also really enjoyed meeting coach Tony Elliott over the summer and at a game day visit!"

This weekend Jones hopes to continue to build his relationship with Heffernan, Slade, Elliott, and the rest of the Cavaliers coaching staff while also seeing more of campus.

Even beyond the interest he has received from the Cavaliers, Jones is enjoying his recruitment thus far.

"So far I think my recruitment has gone very well," he said. "Especially being a 27’ offensive lineman I think getting the attention and interest I’m getting at such a young age is very important in my recruiting process. I think that generally I have more offers to come and I’m very excited about the future when coaches can talk to me!"