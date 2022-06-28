UVa legacy Kirby breaks down why he committed to the Hoos

The Wahoos locked in on and landed a familiar name in TeKai Kirby on June 24th. The Class of 2023 St. Thomas Aquinas High School standout, the son of Virginia legend Terry Kirby, was one of two commits on the day for Tony Elliott and Co., bringing the class to six.

UVa was the lone offer for the 6-foot-4, 212-pound tight end from Fort Lauderdale. Both sides zeroed in on one another after Kirby camped in Charlottesville, bringing about a pairing that seemed destined all along.

“UVa is my dream school, so as soon as I earned that offer, I knew my dreams had come true,” Kirby told CavsCorner.

Being a legacy recruit and the son of a Wahoo legend was not lost on the younger Kirby.

“It just means I have the opportunity to expand our family legacy,” he said about the importance of being a UVa legacy.

Although he also said that his father never put too much pressure on him about making UVa his choice, the Cavaliers offer really hit home for the family.

In describing how his dad impacted his decision, Kirby said, “I have no pressure with being a legacy kid because my dad has never put that pressure on me. He’s always wanted me to do what I wanted to in life. I just love the game and want to play it at a high level.”

In addition to having a prior connection with the university, Kirby seemed to hit it off with Elliott and his staff.

“I just want to be developed by the coaches at UVa, to be the greatest player I can be, and a better man off the field and in the community,” he explained. “I really love what Coach Elliott is building.”

Elliott, of course, is in the process of constructing his vision and building his program. Recruits are seemingly receiving that message loud and clear. Kirby’s commitment to the Hoos highlights the upward direction of the program.

“His vision on how he’s building the model program from the ground up really stood out,” Kirby said. “His personality also stood out with how he expects the best from everyone on every snap. [Coach Elliott] is very intense when he’s coaching and with him being an offensive guy I know that he will bring the best out of me when I get to grounds.”

During his time in Charlottesville, Kirby also connected with Elliott regarding his off-the-field message. He recalled Elliott speaking on his life story, saying, “It was the most inspirational and motivating story you will ever hear.”

The Sunshine State product also bonded with offensive coordinator Des Kitchens and Defensive Assistant Chris Slade on his recent camp visit.

Asked about the message Elliott is sending to all recruits, Kirby said that even though he is an out-of-state recruit, his father being an all-time great in Virginia High School Football history rings some bells within the Commonwealth. Elliott and Co. have placed an emphasis on winning those in-state recruiting battles.

“The big message that Coach Elliott is sending to the recruits is to come to a program that has well-renowned coaches that have knowledge of the game, and also be a part of a program that is being built from the ground up that will be legendary.”

So, what are the Hoos getting in Kirby?

A player with great size and frame, Kirby believes that he has a bevy of skills to lean on as he develops into a college tight end.

“I bring an understanding of the game from all angles,” he said. “I am a natural leader by example—first one to practice, last one to leave. I will give you everything that I have. I have the passion and drive to get better every day, and I have a winning attitude.”

As far as what’s next for one UVa’s newest commits? Kirby is shifting gears and preparing for his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas. He does have plans to take his official visit sometime during the season.

“I plan on coming back up pretty soon,” he said. “I am going to talk to the coaching staff about setting up my OV. I want to see Scott Stadium booming with fans during a game this season.”



