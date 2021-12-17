UVa offers caught Appomattox teammates by surprise



By Friday morning, Virginia football fans were anxious for some news. Phones were attached to hands. Screens were being constantly refreshed. Work was not getting done. Then came the announcements—but not the news that fans tracking the search for the Wahoos’ new football coach had been waiting for. In the midst of a coaching search that had entered its second week—but would soon draw to a close—Appomattox County teammates Tavorian Copeland and Jonathan Pennix took to Twitter to reveal that they’d just received offers to play at Virginia. Those offers came with the UVa program still in a state of limbo, a week after Bronco Mendenhall had announced that he’d be stepping down after the Cavaliers’ bowl game and a few hours before Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was announced as the Virginia’s next head coach. Director of player personnel Justin Anderson and director of high school relations Blanda Wolfe called the two players. In the midst of those conversations, Anderson offered scholarships to the two 2023 defensive prospects.





The 6-foot, 175-pound Pennix already had offers from Boston College, Pitt and West Virginia before Virginia joined that list last week. He had also made a pair of unofficial visits to UVa this fall. So the there-star cornerback had been expecting UVa to make an offer at some point, though the timing caught him off-guard. “I always thought they would,” Pennix admitted shortly after that offer was extended, “but today surprised me.” UVa was the first school to offer Copeland, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound outside linebacker who said he was “completely surprised” by the news. “To me it means someone recognized all the hard work and time I’ve put in,” said Copeland, whose interest in the school goes beyond the football program. “UVa’s medical program is great,” he explained, “and that’s the career path I want to pursue.”

