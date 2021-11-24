UVa's PFF grades after falling at Pitt in Week 12





The Virginia defense hasn’t made many opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable this season. With the Coastal Division at stake last weekend at Heinz Field, the Wahoos were determined to change that.

Defensive coordinator Nick Howell called his most aggressive game of the season, with UVa trying to get after Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett all evening. The results were mixed, but led to some modest improvements in the unit’s PFF College report card.

“This was the Coastal championship,” a gravelly-voiced Bronco Mendenhall explained afterward when asked about the blitz-heavy gameplan. “We weren’t gonna save anything, and we weren’t gonna keep anything uncalled or undone. And so yeah, we did everything we could.”

UVa’s 18 QB hurries were a season high. The Cavaliers also picked off Pickett twice and generated a total of five hits on Pickett and his backup Nick Patti. Pickett's PFF game grade was a season-low 67.5.

The aggressive approach led to the UVa defense earning its third-best PFF game grade (64.0) of the season, behind only the Cavaliers’ shutouts of William & Mary and Duke. Virginia’s pass rush grade earned a 65.8, which narrowly trailed the 66.2 the Hoos scored against the Blue Devils for best this season.

Pickett still threw for 340 yards and four scores. He still completed 14 of those passes and all four touchdowns to Biletnikoff Award finalist Jordan Addison, who made the PFF Team of the Week for Week 12 following his 202-yard performance. The Panthers still won the game 48-38.

UVa entered the game with an ACC-low 12 sacks on the season, and hadn’t gotten to the quarterback since the win against Georgia Tech. Prior to Saturday, the defense had as many zero-sack games (four) as multi-sack games. The Wahoos got to Pickett three times at Heinz Field.

But starting with Pitt’s first possession, when Nick Grant flushed out Pickett with a blitz on a 3rd-and-5 and first-year linebacker Mike Green ran the quarterback down for his first career sack, the Hoos consistently kept Pickett from getting comfortable in big spots.

UVa sent Joey Blount on blitzes six times. One led to a sack; when Blount whiffed on another, Pickett recovered to find Addison for a touchdown. Entering the game, Blount had been used as a blitzer just five times all season, according to PFF data.

Inside linebacker Nick Jackson, who’d been used on blitzes on just 15 percent of his snaps this season, went after Pickett on 20 of the defense’s 83 plays (24.1 percent) on Saturday. Jackson had the Hoos’ third sack, and hurried backup Nick Patti on the 4th-down throw in the fourth quarter that resulted in pass interference on Coen King.

Elliott Brown matched his season high with 18 pass-rush snaps and finished with a pair of hurries. He also failed to bring down Patti on what looked like a sure sack on the 1st-and-goal play following UVa’s offsides penalty on a Pitt field goal attempt. Noah Taylor came into the game having rushed the passer on 23 percent of his snaps this season; that percentage was close to 50 percent (32 of 66 snaps) against the Panthers.

“We definitely blitzed a lot. That’s our defensive coordinator,” Taylor said following the loss. “I love blitzing. Everybody loves blitzing. And he loves calling blitzes.”

According to PFF, Green (80.6 on eight total defensive snaps) and fellow first-year linebacker West Weeks (77.3 on a season-high 46 snaps) graded out as the Wahoos’ top two pass rushers. Green had the early sack; Weeks batted down a pair of passes and hit Pickett once while being used as a blitzer.

“There was a lot of things that we liked in terms of pressures and hitting him and good coverage down the field,” Howell said after Tuesday morning’s practice at the McCue Center. “We did some good stuff, and then in critical moments we weren’t able to finish off a couple plays."

“I thought the kids prepared really, really well. I thought they tried really, really hard,” the defensive coordinator continued. “I thought we had a really, really good plan and there was some good things to take away from that.”

