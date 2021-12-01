UVa's PFF grades following regular season finale against Tech





According to the evaluators at PFF College, Virginia had the best offense of the Bronco Mendenhall era during the regular season—and also the worst defense of Mendenhall’s six seasons.

This surely comes as no surprise to anyone who has followed the Wahoos this year. UVa finished the regular season ranked third in the country in total offense—and 123rd in total defense. The Hoos scored 34.6 points per game—and gave up 31.8. The Cavaliers’ pass offense ranked second nationally—and the run defense 123rd. Their final record: 6-6.

The cumulative season grades from PFF College reflect that same drastic disparity between the two sides of the ball. Heading into a yet-to-be-determined bowl game, Virginia’s overall season grade on offense is sterling 87.9; on defense, a lowly 56.2.

The best full-season grade for a UVa offense under coordinator Robert Anae was last year’s 76.0 (following a 74.6 in 2018 and 75.3 in 2018). The lowest full-season for defensive coordinator Nick Howell’s unit was a 73.6 in 2016, the season that the new coaching staff first arrived.

Heading into this weekend’s conference championships and the subsequent postseason, UVa’s offensive grade ranks 19th in the country and third (behind Wake Forest and Pitt, the two division champions) in the ACC. The unit’s season grade hit its high point following the Wahoos’ Week 2 win against Illinois, when its 89.7 ranked fourth nationally. The low point for the offense came after the loss at BYU, when its cumulative grade sunk to 83.1.

The offense’s Dean’s list-level performance was led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who put up record-breaking numbers in his 11 starts. Armstrong’s 91.9 season grade ranks third nationally among quarterbacks who have taken at least 350 drop-backs this season. On Wednesday, he finished second behind Pitt’s Kenny Pickett in the voting for both ACC player of the year and the conference’s offensive player of the year.

Among receivers with at least 75 targets, ’football player’ Keytaon Thompson finished the regular season ranked second in the league and 13th nationally with an 85.5 season grade. Dontayvion Wicks was 37th overall and sixth in the ACC on that same list with a 78.8. Jelani Woods was one of just nine tight ends in the country (and the only one from the ACC) to be targeted 70 times; his 77.1 season grade ranked fifth among them.

On the offensive line, Olu Oluwatimi has been one of the best centers in the country this year. Among centers who have played at least 500 snaps, Oluwatimi graded out as best in the ACC in both overall performance (79.4) and as a run blocker (90.2). That run-blocking grade ranks third nationally; his overall grade 12th.

“I'm proud of the offensive steps we took. Everyone, not just me,” Armstrong said following Saturday night’s 29-24 loss to Virginia Tech. “I mean, shoot. We were soaring. It’s just, right now a sour taste with the game.”

That loss to Tech marked the third time this season that the UVa defense earned a PFF game grade below 50. The unit earned a 49.1 against the Hokies, better than only the 43.7 the defense received following the loss at BYU and the 38.3—worst of the Mendenhall era—after the loss at North Carolina.

Out of 130 FBS team, UVa’s 56.2 season grade on defense ranks 116th—but ahead of both Georgia Tech and Duke among ACC schools. (Those two teams combined to go 6-18 and win just two ACC games.) Virginia’s cumulative defensive grade peaked at 67.9 after the Hoos shut out William & Mary to open the season; it bottomed out at 53.2 after the Wahoos’ weaknesses were exposed in Chapel Hill.

A four-game winning streak helped the Hoos boost that cumulative grade to a 61.5 heading into the BYU trip. But the defense never cracked 60 for the season again while ending the year with four straight losses.

“Honestly, I just believe it was execution,” linebacker Elliott Brown said after the Virginia Tech loss. “The more you execute, the better that record will look. So I think that’s what we have to work on.”

Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in the regular season finale against Tech as well as a cumulative grade through the full regular season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



