UVa's PFF grades for Week 1 following the win over W&M

Demick Starling was only targeted once on Saturday against William & Mary—but it turned into the biggest play of the night for the Virginia offense. The inside receiver in a trips right formation midway through the third quarter, Starling streaked deep across the field and found himself alone behind the defense. The 65-yard touchdown catch, the longest of the sophomore’s college career, gave the Hoos a 24-point lead in a game they eventually won 43-0. “I just read the defense and where the safety was. He bit on it,” Starling said after the season-opening shutout. “When the ball was in the air all I could think was touchdown. I took my opportunity and I made the best of it.” Starling only played nine snaps on offense for the Hoos on Saturday, not enough to qualify for the leaderboard of the first PFF College grades of the new season. If he had qualified, Starling would have been the top-rated player on offense for both passing game grade (85.4) and overall grade (88.7). But 10 snaps is generally the week-to-week minimum to make the chart below. The way UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall talked following Saturday’s game, more playing time could be in Starling’s future. “He has really good speed, and he’s aggressive and he’s tough and he can block. And he’s a deep threat,” Mendenhall said. “We’d love to see more of that.” Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win over the Tribe and also a cumulative grade through the first week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 1 Player Position Snaps Grade Brennan Armstrong QB 58 86.4 Ryan Nelson LT 41 77.8 Bobby Haskins LT 49 75.0 Keytaon Thompson "QB" 41 74.6 Devin Darrington HB 11 73.6 Ra'Shaun Henry RWR 31 72.5 Dontayvion Wicks LWR 33 71.4 Olu Oluwatimi C 58 70.5 Ronnie Walker HB 11 67.0 Billy Kemp LWR 33 66.4



Takeaways: Despite a performance he wasn’t satisfied with afterward, Armstrong was named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week on Tuesday for his night against the Tribe. That 86.4 grade was better than the lefty’s grade from all but three of his nine starts last year. His best was a 93.7 posted twice last year in back-to-back games against Abilene Christian and Boston College...Haskins graded out as UVa’s best player in pass protection (82.6) while Thompson graded out as the Hoos’ best run blocker (88.3). Thompson (74.6) and Armstrong (74.4) graded best as runners. Nelson (84.2) was UVa’s best offensive lineman in run blocking, but another receiver, Henry, was third in that metric, grading out at 78.8.



UVa Defense

Hunter Stewart (No. 13) had a solid outing against the Tribe. (UVA Athletics)

Defense Grades: Week 1 Player Position Snaps Grade Hunter Stewart WLB 22 79.6 Antonio Clary SS 35 74.1 Fentrell Cypress LCB 30 71.0 Joey Blount SS 41 70.1 Coen King LCB 13 67.6 Noah Taylor LOLB 44 67.4 Jahmeer Carter NT 24 66.8 Mandy Alonso LE 36 65.5 Su Agunloye DLE 12 64.8 Nick Grant SS 31 64.6



Takeaways: Mendenhall talked on Monday about how linebacker Hunter Stewart impressed him on Saturday night. The grades tell a similar story, with the redshirt sophomore rated the Hoos’ top defensive player at 79.1. Stewart also got UVa’s top grade in run defense (86.1) and graded as the team’s third-best tackler (79.6)...Behind Stewart on the defensive leaderboard were a pair of third-year defensive backs. Clary ranked second in the grading in both tackling (81.0) and coverage (74.5). Cypress, a redshirt sophomore cornerback, played 30 defensive snaps, one more than he’d played in his entire career entering the game...Despite grading as UVa’s best tackler (82.5), Nick Jackson’s 52.8 overall grade was his third-lowest in 11 games since the start of last season.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 1 with a cumulative grade of 81.5, which ranks 18th nationally. The Wahoos are currently second in the ACC on offense. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Passing—84.6 Running— 81.5 Pass blocking—76.9 Run blocking—69.1 Receiving—68.7

The Wahoo defense, meanwhile, finished the William & Mary game with a cumulative grade of 67.9, which ranks 73rd nationally. UVa currently ranks ninth in the conference. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Tackling— 74.6 Pressure— 63.0 Run defense—69.5 Coverage— 63.6





