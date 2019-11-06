The Wahoos bounced back from a frustrating loss in Louisville with a decisive win in Chapel Hill this past weekend and one that was fueled in larger part by their offense. UVa’s 38-31 victory keeps the Cavaliers in a prime spot, leading the Coastal Division with just three regular-season games remaining, including two ACC contests, with all three being at home. The offensive explosion was evident away from the scoreboard as well. The PFF College grades following the win in the South’s Oldest Rivalry show a group that executed at a much higher clip. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win to the Heels and also a cumulative grade through the 10th week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 10 Player Position Snaps Grade Terrell Jana WR 53 80.2 Grant Misch TE 14 77.7 Bryce Perkins QB 72 77.5 Dillon Reinkensmeyer OL 72 68.0 Hasise Dubois WR 58 67.5 Tanner Cowley TE 61 67.1 Joe Reed WR 62 66.3 Olu Oluwatimi OL 72 63.8 Joe Bissinger OL 10 62.7 Jamari Peacock FB 14 59.8

Takeaways: It’s not a surprise at all, given his production on the field, to see Jana at the top of this list. He had a 79.5 in the passing game, second only to Perkins’ 80.3. They were part of a group with Misch that all graded out north of 70 in that category. Perkins’ 77.5 overall was a season high for him. Oluwatimi put up an 80.4 in pass pro, which is the second-highest grade by O-linemen in that category this season (Bobby Haskins had an 81.3 against Duke). Bissinger had a 76.2 on his 10 snaps, just hitting our threshold, followed by Reinkensmeyer’s 76. Misch also had the highest grade in run blocking at 71.2 with Reinkensmeyer (61.2) and Bissinger (60.3) leading the way among the linemen.



UVa Defense

Mandy Alonso and the Hoos held tough against a Carolina onslaught. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 10 Player Position Snaps Grade Mandy Alonso DE 34 77.0 Richard Burney DT 20 73.5 Charles Snowden OLB 66 71.8 Jordan Mack ILB 33 70.7 Eli Hanback DT 46 64.8 Aaron Faumui DT 17 64.6 Chris Moore SS 70 63.4 Noah Taylor OLB 63 62.8 Nick Grant CB 70 61.2 Jowon Briggs DT 27 58.8

Takeaways: Alonso was one of four to grade out in the 70s overall, joined by Burney, Snowden, and Mack. That was in part because not only did Alonso play the run well, grading out at 79.1, but so too did the other three as that group all graded above a 70. In terms of tackling, Moore had another really solid effort. He had a team-high 81.2 followed by Taylor’s 80.0 in tackling. Others to go north of 70 in that category included Mack, Grant, Briggs, Faumui, Alonso, Hanback, Burney, and Snowden with Nick Jackson just missing that cut. Pressure and coverage, though, were a different story. Joey Blount had a rough night but did have a team-high 69.1 in pressure, the only grade above 65. And in coverage, Zane Zandier led the way with a 66.3. His and Moore’s 65.0 were the only two grades above that line.





Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 10 with a cumulative grade of 69.6 (up from 67.6), which ranks 82nd nationally (up from 95th last week). The Wahoos are currently seventh in the ACC on offense (ninth last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Receiving— 76.2 (up from 73.8) Running—73.8 (down from 74.9) Run blocking—61.2 (down from 61.6) Pass blocking—56.1 (up from 55.1) Passing—55.6 (up from 50.6)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the UNC game with a cumulative grade of 84.3 (down from 86.8), which ranks 48th nationally (43rd last week). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (same as last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense— 80.6 (down from 81.5) Pressure—76.0 (down from 77.5) Tackling—73.8 (down from 80.7) Coverage— 77.3 (same as last week)





