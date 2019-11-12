The Cavaliers came out and handled their business on Saturday afternoon against Georgia Tech, though the final score was a bit closer than most expected and fans certainly wanted. Still, at 7-3 overall with a 5-2 league record, things are going well as UVa heads into its final idle weekend of the season. The offensive consistency was evident again on the scoreboard as well as in the PFF College grades following the win over the Yellow Jackets though the defense continues to have some Issues slowing down a vertical passing game given all of the injuries in the secondary. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win to the Ramblin’ Wreck and also a cumulative grade through the 11th week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 11 Player Position Snaps Grade Billy Kemp WR 13 80.9 Tavares Kelly WR 14 80.9 Olu Oluwatimi OL 78 75.8 Terrell Jana WR 62 75.2 Ryan Nelson OL 65 72.3 Wayne Taulapapa RB 47 69.2 Jamari Peacock FB 18 69.2 Joe Bissinger OL 26 67.5 Chris Glaser OL 65 65.6 Joe Reed WR 56 64.5

Takeaways: That the top grade this week came from Kemp and Kelly is pretty interesting in the grand scheme of things. After all, they are the two players that most folks on the outside would say UVa has failed to get enough out of and they each had big moments against the Jackets. Though in somewhat limited snaps, for both to grade out above 80 is pretty impressive. Kemp had a team-high 87 grade in passing while Kelly was second with a 78.5. Kemp also put up an 81.8 in run blocking, which was second to Taulapapa’s team-high 82.6 Elsewhere, it’s been good to see Oluwatimi continuing to play at a high level consistently. He had an 84.2 in pass pro (second on the team behind the 85.2 by Nelson) and a 70.2 in run blocking, which was the highest among the linemen. But the continued emergence of Bissinger, who rotated with Nelson at LG, remains a big positive for the OL. He had an 83.6 grade in pass pro across 19 snaps, which was third highest on the team.



UVa Defense

Richard Burney (back) and Eli Hanback (left) were among the standouts on Saturday. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 11 Player Position Snaps Grade Richard Burney DT 34 76.9 Aaron Faumui DT 25 73.8 Eli Hanback DT 46 72.3 Noah Taylor OLB 54 71.9 Joey Blount SS 56 69.5 Mandy Alonso DE 38 69.1 Zane Zandier ILB 56 64.2 Nick Grant CB 56 63.7 Matt Gahm OLB 12 61.2 Charles Snowden OLB 46 60.1

Takeaways: Burney leads the way this week thanks to 70s across the board in run defense (a team-high 72.3), tackling (73.5), and pressure (70.1), which underscores the consistency he played with in this game. UVa also got 80+ grades from Faumui, Hanback, and Taylor, which really shows how well the front seven played in this one. Grant had a team-high 82.3 tackling grade, one of three (along with De’Vante Cross and Chris Moore) to go over 80. But there were seven others that went above a 70, including Snowden (79.8), Taylor (75.1), Hanback (74.7), Burney, Gahm (72.2), Faumui (71.3), and Alonso (70.8). Jowon Briggs had a team-high 76.0 in pressure followed by Faumui (73.7), Taylor (73.3) and Burney while Blount had the lone 70+ grade in coverage at 73.4.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 11 with a cumulative grade of 71.2 (up from 69.6), which ranks 79th nationally (up from 82nd last week). The Wahoos are currently sixth in the ACC on offense (seventh last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Receiving— 77.4 (up from 76.2) Running—73.6 (down from 73.8) Run blocking—64.4 (up from 61.2) Pass blocking—59.2 (up from 56.1) Passing—55.3 (down from 55.6)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the GT game with a cumulative grade of 83.8 (down from 84.3), which ranks 50th nationally (48th last week). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (same as last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such:

Run defense— 81.6 (up from 80.6) Pressure—77.2 (up from 76.0) Tackling—75.1 (up from 73.8) Coverage— 72.3 (down from 77.3)





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY! If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about. Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!

