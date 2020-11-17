CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 11 following the win over Louisville

X

UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 11 Player Position Snaps Grade Lavel Davis RWR 44 77.6 Brennan Armstrong QB 66 69.2 Terrell Jana RWR 50 68.6 Dillon Reinkensmeyer LG 27 67.9 Ryan Nelson LT 35 66.7 Billy Kemp RWR 44 66.4 Olu Oluwatimi C 59 65.3 Ryan Swoboda RT 52 64.0 Shane Simpson HB 27 62.7 Wayne Taulapapa HB 43 60.5



Takeaways: Watching the game it’s no surprise to see No. 81 at the top of this list. In his first game back after missing time due to COVID-19 protocols, Davis put up to only a team-high overall grade on the offensive side but also had a team-high 79.4 in the passing game. He was followed there by Armstrong, whose 75.8 was the other grade north of 70. In fact, Kemp was the only other player to grade out north of 65 with a 68.3). There were also some really strong pass blocking numbers, starting with Nelson’s team-high 85.5, Joe Bissinger’s 84.1, and Bobby Haskins’ 80.3. In addition, Oluwatimi (79.6), Taulapapa (79.2), and Grant Misch (75.7) all graded out higher than 75 with Swoboda and Reinkensmeyer (73.1 each) not missing that mark by much. While the passing numbers were solid, the grades in the run game left a lot to be desired despite UVa’s production on the ground. Simpson had a team-high 64.2 in running while Jana’s 78.9 run blocking number was one of just two north of 65, joined by Reinkensmeyer’s 67.0.



UVa Defense

Defense Grades: Week 3 Player Position Snaps Grade Noah Taylor LOLB 53 88.6 Antonio Clary FS 37 78.8 Nick Jackson MLB 62 78.2 Nick Grant RCB 61 73.8 Adeeb Atariwa LE 34 66.5 Mandy Alonso DLT 44 66.3 Nusi Malani DRT 25 65.4 D'Angelo Amos SS 62 65.1 Charles Snowden ROLB 56 62.7 Coen King SCB 55 60.4



Takeaways: Sometimes these numbers jump out at you and Taylor’s overall grade might seem like one of those. But it was his 91.6 across 19 coverage snaps that really explains how good he played in this game. His was by far the team high in that category, followed by Grant’s 82.6 across 32 reps in that facet. Clary, though, was the unsung hero given his consistency across the board. It starts with a very solid 73.4 in coverage, where he was followed by Snowden at 70.2. Clary also had a team-high 81.7 in run defense, the best grade in that category by nearly 10 points (Taylor had a 72.6). And in addition the young DB also had a team-high 85.2 in tackling, one of three—along with Amos at 83.9 and Jackson at 83.4—to grade out above 75.5. Jowon Briggs finished with a 75.2 followed by Alonso’s 73.1 and Malani’s 72.8. Lastly, Jackson had a team-high 77.0 in pressure across 13 snaps followed by Briggs at 75.3 and Zane Zandier at 74.3.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 11 with a cumulative grade of 72.2, which ranks 70th nationally (up from 71.6 when UVa was 56th after Week 9). The Wahoos are currently ninth in the ACC on offense (down from eighth). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running— 82.9 (down from 85.7) Pass blocking—78.8 (up from 76.9) Run blocking—65.0 (down from 66.0) Passing—64.7 (down from 62.5) Receiving—60.5 (up from 59.3)

The Wahoo defense, meanwhile, finished the Louisville game with a cumulative grade of 72.1, which ranks 53rd nationally (up from 70.2 when UVa was 50th after Week 9). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (same as after Week 9). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense—75.7 (down from 78.8) Pressure— 74.4 (up from 71.7) Tackling— 57.4 (down from 63.6) Coverage— 52.3 (up from 47.0)





