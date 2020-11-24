CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 12 following the win over ACU



The Cavaliers rolled over Abilene Christian as expected last weekend in a 55-15 rout that was every bit the easy W that Vegas expected UVa to have. While Virginia suffered some injuries, namely the loss of OLB Charles Snowden, the margin gave the program the chance to put guys on the field who hadn’t seen a lot of time. Which in turn allows us to get a look at a wide variety of players when breaking down the PFF College data. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win over the Wildcats and also a cumulative grade through the 12th week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 12 Player Position Snaps Grade Brennan Armstrong QB 42 93.7 Tony Poljan TE-R 32 91.7 Billy Kemp LWR 22 78.0 Demick Starling RWR 20 73.2 Bobby Haskins RT 23 70.9 Tommy Christ LT 19 70.6 Lindell Stone QB 23 68.4 Ryan Swoboda RT 26 67.8 Keytaon Thompson QB 23 67.7 Jonathan Leech RT 23 67.4



Takeaways: Armstrong had one of the best grades in the nation among QBs, trailing only JT Daniels from Georgia who posted a 94.8. That was fueled in large part because he had a 92.6 grade in the passing game as well as a 75.4 in the run game. Equally as impressive is Poljan grading out as highly as he did, thanks in part to his 89.6 in the passing game as well as 81.0 in run blocking. And though that number was really nice, it wasn’t even top two this week as Ra’Shaun Henry (89.1) and Terrell Jana (81.4) led the way. Elsewhere, Kemp’s 77.9 grade was third highest in the passing game followed by Starling’s 72.1 and Thompson’s 71.0. In terms of pass pro, Derek Devine had a team-high 88.8 across nine snaps, edging out Tommy Christ at 87.9 across his seven. In fact, the Wahoos had five other grade out north of 80 including Haskins, Gerrik Vollmer, Jack Keenan, Leech, and Ryan Swoboda.



UVa Defense

Elliott Brown (No. 43) was one of several new faces on the card this week. (UVA Athletics)

Defense Grades: Week 12 Player Position Snaps Grade Matt Gahm ROLB 43 80.9 Elliott Brown ROLB 34 75.9 Mandy Alonso DRT 47 74.7 Noah Taylor LOLB 42 73.2 Zane Zandier MLB 47 72.9 Adeeb Atariwa DLT 40 70.8 D'Sean Perry ROLB 17 70.7 Hunter Stewart MLB 21 70.4 De'Vante Cross RCB 47 69.0 Jahmeer Carter NT 25 68.6



Takeaways: Given the injury to Snowden, it’s really good to see Gahm (the new starter at that spot) and Brown (the newly added piece to the LB rotation at the top of this list. And speaking of LBs, it’s good to see Perry and Stewart make their first-ever appearances in this feature. Nick Jackson had the team’s best run defense grade at 82.9 followed by Atariwa at 74.8 and Zandier at 74.7. The others at 70 were Su Agunloye, Darrius Bratton, and Cross. Zandier had the highest tackling grade at 82.1 followed closely by Antonio Clary at 80.2. The Cavaliers also had 15 other players grade out at 70 or higher including Bratton, Stewart, Chayce Chalmers, and Gahm in the 78s followed by D’Angelo Amos, Brown, Darren Klein, Jake Dewease, Elijah Gaines, Cross, Agunloye, Nick Grant, Heskin Smith, Atariwa, Jordan Remond, and Carter. Lastly, while Taylor and Perry each graded out north of 80 in pressure with Alonso and Brown north of 75, Gahm also had a team-high 88.1 in coverage across 10 snaps. It was the only grade UVa posted Saturday night that was north of 69 in that category.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 12 with a cumulative grade of 73.5, which ranks 54th nationally (up from 72.2 when UVa was 70th last week. The Wahoos are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (up from ninth). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running— 82.8 (down from 82.9) Pass blocking—79.9 (up from 78.8) Passing—70.5 (up from 64.7) Run blocking—65.6 (up from 65.0) Receiving—63.1 (up from 60.5)

The Wahoo defense, meanwhile, finished the Abilene Christian game with a cumulative grade of 73.9, which ranks 46th nationally (up from 72.1 when UVa was 53 last week). UVa currently ranks fourth in the conference (sixth last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Pressure— 78.4 (up from 74.4) Run defense—77.7 (up from 75.7) Tackling— 60.2 (up from 57.4) Coverage— 51.8 (down from 52.3)





