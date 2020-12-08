CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 14 following the win over BC



The Wahoos came out of their “extra bye week” following the FSU cancelation and looked pretty solid in a 43-32 win over Boston College. That victory sets up an especially important week for Virginia following its fourth win in a row. What’s particularly interesting this week is how the game itself doesn’t “feel” like it matches the PFF College data. The Cavaliers scored 43 points and outside of giving up a late score that made the game seem tighter than it was, they seemed to play pretty well. But outside of a few players, the grades didn’t really seem to show that this week. At the same time, the grades that did show it certainly underscored the guys who are executing at a high level. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win over the Eagles and also a cumulative grade through the 14th week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 14 Player Position Snaps Grade Brennan Armstrong QB 67 93.7 Ra'Shaun Henry RWR 29 79.8 Bobby Haskins RT 27 79.3 Olu Oluwatimi C 70 77.9 Lavel Davis LWR 42 66.5 Billy Kemp LWR 45 65.8 Wayne Taulapapa HB 28 65.7 Joe Bissinger LG 73 65.4 Chris Glaser RG 70 62.8 Tony Poljan TE-R 49 60.3



Takeaways: For the fourth time this season, Armstrong had the team’s top grade on offense. And for the second week in a row, he was well over a 90 grade. That was fueled by a 91.5 in passing (a team high by more than 13 points) and an 84.5 in the run game (a team high by nearly 18). How well he executed against BC put him well ahead of his teammates as the overall grades showed. Henry’s 78.3 was second in the passing game followed by Davis’ 70.8. Taulapapa had the second-highest running game grade at 67.6. Elsewhere, Bissinger was especially solid in pass pro, which covered 36 of his snaps as he graded out at 81.9. He was followed closely by Haskins at 81.2 while Taulapapa (78.5) and Grant Misch (76.3) rounded out the top four. Oluwatimi’s 80.1 was a team-high in run blocking followed by Haskins’ 77.8, and Keytaon Thompson’s 76.9.



UVa Defense

Matt Gahm made the most of his opportunity to start on Saturday. (UVA Athletics)

Defense Grades: Week 14 Player Position Snaps Grade Matt Gahm ROLB 63 73.6 D'Angelo Amos SS 35 68.0 Elliott Brown ROLB 63 67.9 Mandy Alonso DRT 59 67.3 Joey Blount SS 68 64.9 Adeeb Atariwa DLT 44 64.4 Tommy Christ DLT 21 62.0 De'Vante Cross RCB 58 61.8 Zane Zandier MLB 62 60.3 Coen King SS 68 51.5



Takeaways: Without Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor at OLB, UVa’s tandem of Gahm and Brown clearly showed well. For the second week in a row, Gahm paced the field in terms of the overall defensive grade with Brown close behind. Interestingly enough, Gahm’s 79.1 coverage grade across 18 snaps was the team-high followed by Amos’ 74.0. Alonso’s 74.7 was the highest grade in run D following by Nick Jackson at 74.4. Blount returned to the field and really showed well in tackling with a team-high 82.0. Both Cross (81.3) and King (81.1) also had very good days in that facet. The Hoos had several others, including Gahm, Alonso, Amos, Atariwa, and Christ, grade out north of 70. The fact that Christ, who has been playing offense all season, graded out as well as he did goes to show the depth UVa has had on the D-line. Lastly, the Hoos seemed to struggle not only in coverage (with only two grades above 65.5) but also in pressure, where Cross had the team-high at 67.1 with Brown being the only other player grading out north of 65.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 14 with a cumulative grade of 76.9, which ranks 51st nationally (up from 73.5 when UVa was 54th after Week 12). The Cavaliers are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (same as Week 12). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running— 85.0 (up from 82.9) Pass blocking—79.1 (down from 79.9) Passing—75.4 (up from 70.5) Run blocking—67.1 (up from 65.6) Receiving—63.3 (up from 63.1)

The Wahoo defense, meanwhile, finished the Boston College game with a cumulative grade of 72.1, which ranks 59th nationally (down from 73.9 when UVa was 46th after Week 12). UVa currently ranks fifth in the conference (fourth after Week 12). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense—78.2 (up from 77.7) Pressure— 77.4 (down from 78.4) Tackling— 63.5 (up from 60.2) Coverage— 50.3 (down from 51.8)





