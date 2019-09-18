Even before the season began, people had Saturday’s matchup against Florida State circled on the calendar. And just as with the 1995 and 2005 games against the Noles, the win over FSU was dramatic and emotional. But that kind of victory doesn’t mean that it was always well played, as the grades from PFF College show. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in UVa’s win over Florida State and also a cumulative grade through the third week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national rankings and those In the ACC. (For more on how PFF grades, there’s an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 3 Player Position Snaps Grade Joe Reed WR 58 76.7 Terrell Jana WR 52 74.4 Olu Oluwatimi OL 79 67.2 Bryce Perkins QB 79 66.4 Hasise Dubois WR 60 66.2 Jamari Peacock FB 9 65.5 Billy Kemp WR 10 62.9 Lamont Atkins RB 28 62.7 Wayne Taulapapa RB 46 62.4 Ryan Swoboda OL 49 61.0

Takeaways: This was a weird week in some ways for the offense, because while FSU’s defense has struggled its players are still talented. And the Noles caused all sorts of problems for UVa’s offensive line, as UVa's overall pass blocking grade (33.5) was less than half of what its been in the first two games (average of 68.25). In fact, as a unit the team struggled across all of the offensive categories. Individually, Reed was solid (76.0 in the passing game and 69 in the run game), as were both Jana and Oluwamitmi. Jana was first in run blocking (79.4) ahead of Swoboda (75.6) and Dillon Reinkensmeyer (73.7) but theirs were the only scores north of 70. As you might imagine, not many people fared well in pass pro, though Taulapapa did his fair share, putting up a team-high 81 grade on eight pass blocking snaps. Oluwatimi, meanwhile, had a 76.9 to top the linemen in pass blocking. Perkins had the top running grade at 69.8 but despite going 17-for-19 in the second half finished with a 60.4 passing grade.



UVa Defense

Noah Taylor's pressure and coverage helped him earn the top grade on D this week. (VirginiaSports.com)

Defense Grades: Week 3 Player Position Snaps Grade Noah Taylor OLB 52 71.7 Nick Grant CB 71 71.6 Richard Burney DE 9 68.2 Aaron Faumui DT 58 66.9 Brenton Nelson NB 71 66.2 Zane Zandier ILB 61 65.4 De'Vante Cross FS 71 65.3 Rob Snyder ILB 10 63.8 Mandy Alonso DT 57 62.7 Matt Gahm OLB 27 62.5

Takeaways: After putting up a 70.7 in coverage in the opener at Pitt, this is the second rough week for UVa in that category, as the Hoos posted a season-low 59.0 grade against FSU after putting up a 59.4 last week. But they were as good as they’ve been all season in pressure (70.5), which helped negate a dip in tackling from grades in the 80s in the first two weeks to a 60.2 against Florida State. Taylor led the way thanks to solid pressure (73.0, third on the team) and coverage (70.2, second) grades this week. Grant had a team-high 71.6 in coverage as well as a 78.8 in tackling, second only to Nelson’s 78.9. In all, seven Cavaliers (including Charles Snowden, Jordan Mack, Elliott Brown, Alonso, and Jowon Briggs) all graded in the 70s. Against the run, Joey Blount had a team-best 75.0 grade followed by Snyder (71.1) and Bryce Hall (70.8). Lastly, Zandier led the way in pressure at 79.1 followed by Snowden at 75.6 and then Taylor.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 3 with a cumulative grade of 73.2 (down from 73.8), which ranks 51st nationally (down from 40th). The Wahoos are currently seventh in the ACC on offense (fifth last week). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running—83.5 (down from 85.6) No. 17 nationally (sixth) Receiving— 72.6 (up from 70.8) Run blocking—63.5 (up from 59.5) Passing—59.9 (up from 59.6) Pass blocking—55.3 (down from 68.7)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the FSU game with a cumulative grade of 77.0 (down from 77.5), which ranks 52nd nationally (down from 42nd). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (fourth last week). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense— 84.4 (down from 84.9) Tackling—79.9 (down from 87.3) No. 25 nationally (eighth) Pressure—71.2 (down from 83.2) Coverage— 66.6 (down from 68.9)





