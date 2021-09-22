UVa's PFF grades for Week 3 following the loss at Carolina

First, the good news.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong remains the highest-graded quarterback in the country according to PFF College. He retained that distinction with a historic performance at North Carolina Saturday night, throwing for a school-record 554 yards and four touchdown passes on 72.2 percent passing.

It was Armstrong’s third 300-yard passing performance in as many games and his second straight with 400-plus. For the season, the redshirt junior southpaw ranks second nationally with 1,298 passing yards.

As offensive lineman Ryan Nelson put it on Monday, “He’s putting up Madden numbers right now. It’s ridiculous.”

Despite his record-breaking night in Chapel Hill, Armstrong’s cumulative grade from PFF dropped from 94.9 to 93.4. But that’s still best among Power 5 quarterbacks. According to PFF, Armstrong made a half-dozen ‘big-time throws’ (a pass that earns a grade of +1.0 or better) against UNC, bringing his season total to 13. That’s tied for most in the country.

But from PFF’s perspective—like just about anyone else’s—that performance by Armstrong and the UVa passing game was about the only positive to come out of Saturday night’s 59-39 loss.

Virginia’s overall grade for that game was a 59.0, the program’s worst since the 62-17 loss to Clemson in the 2019 ACC Championship earned the Hoos a 52.6. It was just the fifth time in Bronco Mendenhall’s six seasons as head coach that UVa earned a single-game overall grade below 60.

Defensively, Saturday night’s game graded out as the worst of the Mendenhall era. PFF gave the Hoos a 37.9 overall defensive grade, surpassing the 46.2 the defense earned in that ACC title game against Clemson. The defense’s tackling grade (30.3) was just slightly better than how the Hoos graded out against the Tigers (29.4) two seasons ago.

The Wahoos gave up 699 total yards—the most ever allowed by a Mendenhall team in his tenure as a head coach, at UVa or BYU—including 392 on the ground. UNC finished with eight plays of 25-plus yards and three of 50-plus, and didn’t have to punt all night. Mendenhall summarized it bluntly on Monday, saying, "“Execution was very inconsistent and poor at best."

Not surprisingly, that performance dragged Virginia’s cumulative team grades down in several categories. Heading into the UNC game, UVa’s 91.3 overall cumulative grade ranked 14th in the country; now the Hoos rank 54th with an 85.0 team grade. The defense, which had been tied for 91st out of 130 teams with a 66.2 cumulative grade, now ranks 123rd (and last in the ACC). The Wahoos’ worst grade is their run defense (39.3), which ranks 127th out of 130 teams through three weeks.

Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in the loss to the Heels and also a cumulative grade through the third week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



