CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 4 following the win over Duke

The Cavaliers have finally opened the 2020 season and did so with a 38-20 victory over Duke on Saturday afternoon. Now, technically, this was Week 4 of the college football season, which is how we’ll track the games for this feature since that’s also how things line up when PFF College presents its data. And overall, the Wahoos fared pretty well when it came to the grades. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in win over the Blue Devils and also a cumulative grade through the fourth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 4 Player Position Snaps Grade Lavel Davis RWR 41 87.2 Wayne Taulapapa HB 52 74.7 Brennan Armstrong QB 81 74.4 Billy Kemp LWR 50 69.1 Ryan Nelson LT 81 67.9 Chris Glaser RG 81 67.6 Dillon Reinkensmeyer LG 81 67.6 Olu Oluwatimi C 81 66.9 Tony Poljan TE-R 48 63.9 Shane Simpson HB 19 63.9

Takeaways: How can we start with anything on offense other than Davis and his breakout performance? Not only did he explode on the scene statistically but he was by far the highest grader on the offense. His 87.2 overall grade was surely made possible by his 84.3 in the passing game and his 77 grade across 15 run-blocking plays. That he was able to play north of 44 snaps (so, essentially, half the game) and performed as consistently well as he did is very impressive. Elsewhere, both Glaser (85.1) and Taulapapa (84.9) graded out extremely well in pass pro, the only two Cavaliers north of 70. Kemp (69.8), Armstrong (69.2), and Poljan (66.1) were the only Wahoos above 65 in the passing game. Taulapapa also put up a team-high 78.8 in the running game, followed by Armstrong’s 72.8. Lastly, outside of Davis’ big number, Reinkensmeyer led the way among the linemen in run blocking at 69.6 followed by Oluwatimi’s 69.0, Glaser’s 68, and Poljan’s 65.9.



UVa Defense

Brenton Nelson had two picks on Saturday afternoon against the Blue Devils. (UVA Athletics)

Defense Grades: Week 4 Player Position Snaps Grade Brenton Nelson SCB 69 82.0 Nick Jackson MLB 75 81.4 Matt Gahm ROLB 28 76.9 Zane Zandier MLB 73 76.3 Charles Snowden LOLB 58 74.1 D'Angelo Amos FS 61 71.1 Joey Blount SS 75 69.3 Jowon Briggs DRT 36 67.5 Adeeb Atariwa DLT 24 67.5 Jahmeer Carter DLT 16 65.4

Takeaways: Nelson was to the D what Davis was to the offense, though with much more experience and not nearly as large a lead over the second-highest grade. Nelson put up an impressive 82.4 grade in coverage, the only Virginia grade north of 75 and one of just two above 70 (Snowden posted a 73.6). Nelson also put up a respectable 70.3 in run D, though Zandier (87.2) and Jackson (86.4) really led the way there as the only two above a 75 grade. Jackson surprisingly had the team’s highest pressure grade, with an 76.8 and just enough to edge Elliott Brown’s 75.1. Briggs, who was third in pressure at 74.0 across 22 snaps, was one of eight Cavaliers to grade out in the 70s in tackling, which was led by Jackson’s 84.7 and Noah Taylor’s 81.7. Speaking of DTs, Carter had a solid rookie showing, posting a 73.4 in tackling. The issue with the team tackle grade, as you’ll see below, is that several starters were at 51.1 or below. And finally, a stellar UVa debut for the two JMU transfers as Atariwa had a 72.2 grade in run D, third best on the team, while Amos was fourth in coverage at 69.6.



Overall

The Virginia offense finished Week 4 with a cumulative grade of 70.7, which ranks 36th nationally. The Wahoos are currently eighth in the ACC on offense. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running— 79.3 Run blocking—68.4 Passing—65.7 Pass blocking—62.1 Receiving—60.7

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the Duke game with a cumulative grade of 79.6, which ranks ninth nationally. UVa currently ranks third in the conference. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense—83.1 Pressure— 73.6 Coverage— 72.7 Tackling— 59.5





