UVa's PFF grades for Week 4 following Wake loss at home



In the immediate aftermath of Virginia’s 37-17 loss to Wake Forest on Friday night, Bronco Mendenhall’s assessment of his team’s defensive performance was that it had improved from a week prior in Chapel Hill but “not anywhere close to where we need to be.” The evaluators from PFF College would agree with that instant analysis. From PFF’s perspective, it was admittedly a low bar to clear. After giving up 699 total yards and 59 points in a loss at North Carolina, the UVa defense earned a 37.9 overall grade, the worst in a game in Mendenhall’s six seasons as coach. The performance dropped UVa’s cumulative defensive grade for the season from 66.2 to 53.2, which ranked 123rd of 130 FBS teams in the country. Those grades rebounded slightly this week. The defense’s overall score for the Wake loss—in which the Deacons put up 270 yards passing and 203 on the ground—was a 61.1. The defense actually put up its best single-game grades of the season in both tackling (90.4) and run defense (76.5). That tackling grade was the best for a UVa defensive performance since the 2017 season. But Friday marked fifth time under Mendenhall and the first time since a loss at NC State in 2018 that the UVa defense failed to either record a sack or force a turnover in a game. As a result, Virginia’s scores in both pass rush (61.4) and pass coverage (46.4) were the worst of the season. For the season, UVa’s cumulative defensive grade (54.9) still ranks 120th nationally. The only defensive category the Hoos have a score that ranks among the top 100 teams in the country is tackling (69.0, which ranks 46th). They’re at the bottom of the ACC in both pass rush (63.9) and overall defense. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in the loss to the Deacs and also a cumulative grade through the third week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 4 Player Position Snaps Grade Brennan Armstrong QB 90 81.3 Dontayvion Wicks RWR 54 73.9 Jelani Woods TE-R 52 70.6 Malachi Fields RWR 26 70.1 Mike Hollins HB 44 69.2 Ryan Nelson LT 90 67.3 Olu Oluwatimi C 90 66.4 Devin Darrington HB 12 64.8 Ronnie Walker HB 31 64.5 Keytaon Thompson 'QB' 40 64.3



Takeaways: Despite his fourth straight 300-yard game and third straight with 400-plus—both school records—Brennan Armstrong’s 81.3 overall grade was his lowest in four games this season. Armstrong has still received the best score on the UVa offense in each of those four games. His 93.2 cumulative grade for the season ranks third nationally among quarterbacks. … Jelani Woods’ 79.0 cumulative grade ranks second in the ACC and 21st nationally among tight ends. … First-year receiver Malachi Fields has seen both his snap count increase and his overall grade improve each week. His three catches and four targets against Wake were both career highs. … Mike Hollins’ rushing grade (76.2) was the best for a UVa running back this season. … Center Olu Oluwatimi (82.1) and left tackle Ryan Nelson (80.6) both graded out above 80 in pass protection. … Oluwatimi (62.3) graded as the Hoos’ best O-lineman in run blocking. No other lineman broke 60. … Playing with a fractured left hand suffered in the UNC loss, Keytaon Thompson earned his second consecutive sub-65 overall grade.



The UVa defense allowed Christian Turner and the Demon Deacons to run for 203 yards on the ground.

UVa Defense

Defense Grades: Week 4 Player Position Snaps Grade Anthony Johnson LCB 73 82.0 Nick Jackson MLB 76 77.3 Jordan Redmond NT 23 66.8 Nick Grant FS 76 65.8 Joey Blount SS 73 65.0 Mandy Alonso RE 76 64.9 Josh Ahern MLB 10 61.7 Hunter Stewart WLB 47 59.7 Jahmeer Carter NT 55 55.9 Noah Taylor WLB 76 55.7



Takeaways: Virginia had six players earn better individual grades than the team-best 64.7 by Fentrell Cypress in the loss at UNC. … That 82.0 for cornerback Anthony Johnson was the best single-game grade for a UVa defensive player this season. It was Johnson’s best score since he earned an 84.1 against the Hoos in 2019 while playing for Louisville. Johnson was UVa’s best player in both run defense (86.9) and coverage (77.5), while his 84.4 tackling grade was second on the team behind safety Joey Blount (86.1). … Nick Jackson’s 77.5 was his best grade of the season, and the best for a UVa linebacker since Hunter Stewart’s 79.1 in the opener against William & Mary. … In his first game appearance of the season, nose tackle Jordan Redmond graded as UVa’s best defensive lineman against Wake. … Nick Grant earned his best overall grade as well as both in coverage (65.3) and as a tackler (48.6) since moving to safety this season. … Outside linebacker Noah Taylor’s 50.7 grade as a pass rusher was a career low. … A week after earning the highest grade on the defense, Cypress (39.3) earned the unit’s lowest score on Friday night. … Safety De’Vante Cross was the lone defensive player to play all 79 snaps against Wake.



Overall



With an 84.3 overall grade on offense for the season, Virginia has fallen out of the top 10 nationally. That cumulative score ranks 14th in the country and third in the ACC this week. A week ago, the Wahoos were eighth in the country and second in the league with an 86.5 overall grade. Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Passing —92.5 (second in the country, last week 92.7) Running—76.3 (last week 76.0) Pass blocking—71.4 (last week 69.7) Receiving—74.3 (last week 78.6) Run blocking—66.0 (last week 66.6)

The defense remains at the bottom of the ACC with a 54.9 overall grade, which is up slightly from 53.2 a week ago. That defensive grade is tied with Colorado for 120th among 130 FBS teams nationally. Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Coverage—58.2 (last week 66.3) Tackling—69.0 (last week 52.7) Pressure—63.9 (last week 63.9) Run defense—52.2 (last week 39.3)





