CavsCorner - UVa's PFF grades for Week 6 following the loss to NC State



The Wahoos may have looked better Clemson last week but that was certainly not the case this weekend when NC State rolled 38-21, a loss that snapped UVa’s nine-game home winning streak. It’s to be expected that when you play as poorly as the Cavaliers did on Saturday, the grades aren’t going to be kind to you and that was certainly the case when looking at the data provided by PFF College. Below is a grade card showing how the top 10 offensive and defensive players fared in loss to the Wolfpack and also a cumulative grade through the sixth week of the season for the offense and defense with comparisons to national ranking. (For more on how Pro Football Focus grades, we post an explanation at the bottom of this story).



UVa Offense

Offense Grades: Week 6 Player Position Snaps Grade Ryan Nelson LT 99 78.6 Chris Glaser RG 98 72.2 Ryan Swoboda RT 98 72.1 Olu Oluwatimi C 98 68.1 Terrell Jana SR-WR 84 67.5 Dillon Reinkensmeyer LG 98 65.7 Billy Kemp RWR 86 62.8 Wayne Taulapapa HB 69 56.0 Tony Poljan TE-R 89 55.4 Shane Simpson HB 30 54.6



Takeaways: Given the issues UVa has had getting off to slow starts, that’s going to show in the grades. When you fall behind like the Hoos did (and especially when you lose your starting QB), that’s going to impact the grades too. It makes sense that UVa’s entire OL makes it into the top six here, with Nelson leading the way by a good measure. He put up a monster number in pass pro (86.7) across 77 of his 99 snaps. Swoboda also hit 80 followed by Poljan’s 76.7, Glaser’s 74.9, Taulapapa’s 74.8, and Reinkensmeyer’s 70.9. Oluwatimi had the best run blocking grade at 76.1 followed by Glaser (74.6), the only two north of 70. Our standard of 15 snaps takes out all of those who were in for the fake punt and once those guys are removed, the passing grades were dismal. Jana had the best grade at 68.3 followed by Kemp at 64.5, the only two north of 60. And in the run game, Taulapapa had the highest grade at 58.



UVa Defense

Brenton Nelson had another good game for the Wahoos on Saturday. (UVA Athletics)

Defense Grades: Week 6 Player Position Snaps Grade Brenton Nelson SS 70 73.0 De'Vante Cross RCB 70 72.8 Nick Grant LCB 70 69.8 Richard Burney RE 54 69.8 Nick Jackson MLB 51 67.9 Matt Gahm ROLB 26 64.6 Noah Taylor WLB 67 63.8 D'Angelo Amos SS 70 63.4 Mandy Alonso LE 53 59.3 Jowon Briggs NT 46 58.6



Takeaways: It was another good game for Nelson, who just edged out Cross for the top grade this week. But, as you can see, those were the only two players to grade out above 70. Nelson’s overall grade was driven by his team-high 79.0 grade in run defense, with Taylor’s 74.5 coming in second and Burney’s 71.9 in third. Those were the only scores north of 70. Nelson also led the way in tackling with an 83.4, followed by Gahm’s 77.4,Grant’s 76.6, Burney’s 75.7, and a 75.1 for Antonio Clary, who saw time with Joey Blount out. Jackson had the top grade in pressure at 76.6. But the fact that his was the highest grade with only Alonso (by a tenth of a point) being the only other player to grade out above 70 was emblematic of UVa’s issues. Finally, Cross had a team-high 73.6 in coverage, the only player north of 70 with Grant at 69.4 and Nelson at 67.3.



Overall



The Virginia offense finished Week 6 with a cumulative grade of 69.5, which ranks 49th nationally (down from 74.1 when UVa was 28th last week). The Wahoos are currently eighth in the ACC on offense (down from fifth). Each facet of the unit is currently graded as such: Running— 74.0 (down from 81.4) Run blocking—74.0 (down from 71.4) Pass blocking—73.6 (down from 66.4) Receiving—61.6 (down from 62.9) Passing—59.3 (down from 68.9)

The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, finished the NC State game with a cumulative grade of 69.6, which ranks 37th nationally (up from 67.6 and 38th). UVa currently ranks sixth in the conference (up from eighth). Each facet of that unit is currently graded as such: Run defense—68.6 (down from 70.6) Pressure— 68.3 (up from 66.4) Coverage— 65.8 (down from 66.1) Tackling— 51.2 (up from 44.6)





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY! If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about. Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!

